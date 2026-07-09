Almonty Industries (WKN: A414Q8 | ISIN: CA0203987072 | Ticker Symbol (FRA/USA): ALI/ALM) is currently writing one of the most compelling growth stories in the global critical minerals sector. While China continues to dominate the tungsten market and Western nations are restructuring their supply chains for defense, semiconductors, and high-tech industries, Almonty is emerging as arguably the most significant non-Chinese tungsten producer. With the start of production at the world-class Sangdong mine, a heavily oversubscribed financing round of more than USD 700 million, inclusion in the Russell 1000 Index, and additional growth opportunities through its molybdenum business and the Montana project in the United States, operational milestones are piling up at a rapid pace. At the same time, comparatively low production costs coincide with historically elevated tungsten prices-a combination that could create significant earnings potential. So far, the market may not have fully reflected these developments in the company's valuation. Increasingly, however, institutional investors appear to recognize that Almonty is more than just another mining company. It is positioning itself as a strategic supplier of a critical raw material for Western industries. The revaluation began in 2026, but given the operational momentum, geopolitical tailwinds, and long-term growth opportunities, it may be far from over. Anyone looking to invest in the next generation of strategic commodities companies should keep a particularly close eye on Almonty Industries right now. Currently, an interesting consolidation pattern is forming, and its completion should be followed by an upward breakout.

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