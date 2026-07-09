Sinoexpo Informa Markets: China Clean Expo 2027: Your Gateway to China's Surging Cleaning Ecosystem and Booming Opportunities

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th China Clean Expo (CCE), proudly organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets and supported by ISSA, is thrilled to officially announce the opening of booth registration. Scheduled to take place from March 30th to April 2nd, 2027, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), this flagship event will once again unite global industry leaders, innovators, and solution providers, marking an exciting new chapter for Asia's premier cleaning platform.

The global commercial cleaning services market is projected to grow from USD 182 billion in 2023 to USD 277 billion by 2032 at a 4.5% CAGR. Within this landscape, China is an indispensable powerhouse. Fueled by a 67.89% urbanization rate and 1.5 billion square meters of commercial properties, China's surging demand for professional services directly translates into a booming procurement market for advanced equipment and eco-friendly solutions.

Capitalizing on this immense market potential, CCE builds upon a foundation of record-breaking success. As part of Hotel & Shop Plus 2026, CCE 2026 united over 500 exhibitors and attracted approximately 140,000 visitors from 176 countries and regions. This 25.84% growth in international attendance highlights CCE's expanding global footprint and its vital role as a hub for cross-border collaboration.

To further capitalize on this surging global momentum, the Global Xchange Hub will undergo a significant upgrade in 2027. It will gather top-tier international brands alongside export-oriented domestic enterprises to create a highly globalized exhibition cluster. Beyond serving as an exclusive window for global exposure and precise business matching, the Hub will also host a series of high-end activities. Driven by this dual engine of premium exhibitions and high-level networking, it will provide an ideal environment for ambitious brands to showcase their solutions and facilitate cross-border trade.

To address the specialized market demands, CCE 2027 will feature three dedicated zones. The Smart Cleaning Zone will showcase AI-driven robotics and intelligent management systems, highlighting the digital transformation of commercial cleaning. The Restroom Facility Zone focuses on modern design and smart sanitation to redefine public space hygiene. Meanwhile, the Municipal Sanitation Zone presents innovative solutions for urban environmental management. Together, these zones provide targeted platforms to connect exhibitors with specialized buyers.

Secure your booth today to showcase your innovations, expand your network, and shape the future of the global cleaning industry at CCE 2027. For more information and registration, please visit www.chinacleanexpo.com.

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