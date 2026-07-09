The new cloud-based solution provides real-time stock visibility, reduces manual processes, and integrates inventory management with accounting workflows

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting Italy announced today the launch of Genya Magazzino, a new cloud solution designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) manage inventory more efficiently, improve data accuracy, and support better business decisions.

Managing stock effectively has become a strategic priority for businesses. However, many organizations still rely on manual or disconnected processes, limiting visibility and creating inefficiencies that impact invoicing, financial reporting, and planning. This reflects a broader digitalisation gap among Italian SMEs. According to Wolters Kluwer's Future Ready Business report, only 30% are fully cloud-based, while 16% still operate entirely on-premise, highlighting a continued opportunity to modernise core business processes.

"Effective inventory management is increasingly critical for small businesses, directly impacting liquidity, operational continuity, and the quality of decision-making," said Gianluca Enea, Associate Director Technology Product Management, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Italy. "With Genya Magazzino, we are helping companies move beyond fragmented, manual processes by providing a simple, integrated solution that delivers real-time visibility and aligns inventory management with core administrative workflows."

Genya Magazzino extends the Genya suite with dedicated functionality tailored to SMEs that need a practical and scalable approach to inventory control. Designed for companies typically employing between 5 and 15 people, the solution allows users to monitor stock levels in real time, automate updates through business documents, and maintain a consistent and integrated view of operations.

By integrating inventory management into a single cloud-based environment, Genya Magazzino enables businesses to streamline operations and strengthen control over their data.

Key benefits for businesses include:

Reduced manual processes and improved operational efficiency through automated stock updates and real-time data

through automated stock updates and real-time data Lower risk of errors and stock shortages , supported by proactive alerts and integrated workflows

, supported by proactive alerts and integrated workflows Improved decision-making across sales, purchasing, and planning through consistent and reliable information

through consistent and reliable information Greater visibility and control via intuitive dashboards showing stock levels and warehouse status

showing stock levels and warehouse status More reliable customer service, with improved delivery accuracy and reduced operational disruptions

The launch of Genya Magazzino reflects Wolters Kluwer's continued commitment to supporting SMEs with cloud-based, integrated solutions that simplify core business processes and turn operational data into actionable insights.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260709071683/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Alejandra Quintela

External Communications Manager Europe

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +44 7980 908385

alejandra.quintela@wolterskluwer.com



Diego Nicosia

Senior Communications Italy

Tax and Accounting Italy

Wolters Kluwer

Office/Mobile: +39 3426526574

Diego.nicosia@wolterskluwer.com