GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Signs Dairy MAX as Brand Partner for the World of Dance

Partnership highlights the expansion of "Level Unlocked" brand bringing nutrition education, elite training and mentorship to a global community of young performers

Dairy MAX named Official Performance Partner of the 2026 World of Dance Summit and the Naming Rights Partner of the World of Dance Master Class Initiative taking place from July 7 to 10, 2026

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) ("GameSquare" or the "Company") today announced a new brand activation with Dairy MAX in connection with World of Dance, the global dance platform for live events, digital content, creators and youth culture. The new partnership builds on GameSquare's previously announced role as agency of record for World of Dance, under which GameSquare serves as World of Dance's exclusive sales and strategy partner and leads commercial efforts across the World of Dance global portfolio and intellectual property.

"This is a strong example of the commercial opportunity we saw when GameSquare became agency of record for World of Dance," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "World of Dance is one of the most authentic and influential platforms in global youth culture, with a passionate community that spans dance, music, fashion, beauty, fitness and live entertainment. By pairing that community with GameSquare's brand partnership, sales and activation capabilities, we believe we can create meaningful value for World of Dance, its partners and the broader GameSquare platform."

As part of the partnership, Dairy MAX will serve as an official sponsor of the 2026 World of Dance Summit and the Naming Rights Partner of the World of Dance Master Class Initiative. This partnership continues to highlight the expansion of Dairy MAX's "Level Unlocked" brand by connecting youth culture with experiences and inspiring them through nutrition, education, training and community engagement. The campaign will highlight how dancers can unlock their next level by using dairy to fuel their training and performance.

"We're excited to partner with Dairy MAX on a campaign that authentically connects performance, health and culture," said Larry Peters, Chief Revenue Officer of World of Dance. "The World of Dance community is built on individuals pushing themselves to the next level every day, and 'Level Unlocked' brings that mindset to life in a meaningful and impactful way."

"As we continue to expand our 'Level Unlocked' brand, World of Dance gives us a powerful platform to connect with young audiences in a new and authentic way," said Mariah Saffa, senior director of consumer marketing at Dairy MAX. "Dancers train, compete, recover and perform at an incredibly high level, and this partnership allows us to highlight the role dairy can play in supporting performance, strength and recovery. Building on the brand's initial success in gaming, we are excited to bring 'Level Unlocked' into dance and live performance through a community that is deeply passionate, highly engaged and committed to reaching its full potential."

As both the Official Performance Partner and Naming Rights Partner of the Master Classes at the World Summit, Dairy MAX will be integrated throughout the World of Dance's marquee event, including branded master classes featuring top choreographers and dancers from around the world. The initiative is designed to provide dancers of all levels with access to professional instruction, mentorship and development opportunities within the global dance ecosystem. Dairy MAX will be on site fueling performers through samplings of yogurt with granola and high-protein milk with coffee, showcasing dairy as powerful fuel for dancers at every level.

World of Dance is one of the world's leading dance entertainment platforms, with a digital community of more than 32 million followers and annual reach of more than 100 million viewers across live events, digital content and syndication. Its core audience spans ages 13 to 34, positioning World of Dance at the intersection of youth culture, music, fashion and movement.

The 2026 World of Dance Summit, taking place July 7-10, 2026, is expected to bring together thousands of dancers, creators and fans for a multi-day celebration of dance, culture and competition, anchored by elite training experiences, live battles, global community engagement and brand activations.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Level Unlocked

Level Unlocked, powered by Dairy MAX, is where performance meets passion. From sports to gaming to everyday life, we connect youth culture with content, experiences and science-backed nutrition that proves dairy fuels your game, your sport and your life. And it's not just powerful, it's produced by dedicated farm families who care for their animals, their land, and the future we all share.

Learn more at LevelUnlocked.gg.

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GameSquare Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

GameSquare Media Relations

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-signs-dairy-max-as-brand-partner-for-the-world-of-danc-1187430