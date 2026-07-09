Key Highlights

Advanced flagship product VEIL from research to enterprise commercialization, including the launch of the VEIL Snowflake Native Application.

Achieved key independent validation milestones, including publication of the Company's technical white paper, which was endorsed by Dr. Mohammad Tayebi at Simon Fraser University, a third-party assessment by Forward Security, and the completion of the Pierce the VEIL Kaggle Challenge.

Expanded the Company's enterprise AI infrastructure portfolio through the MASQ patent process and continued intellectual property development.

Strengthened the technical leadership team, with AI innovation led by Jeremy Samuelson and enterprise engineering led by Gustin Prudner, formerly the Vice President of Engineering at Equifax.

Announced a corporate name change to Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum", "IQT", or the "Company"), is pleased to provide a strategic shareholder update highlighting the Company's recent milestones and continued execution of its enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure strategy. The Company also announced its corporate name change to Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Over the past year, the Company has executed on a series of strategic initiatives which have established the technology, leadership, intellectual property (IP) and commercial capabilities in support of its long-term enterprise AI infrastructure strategy. Management believes these achievements position the Company for its next phase of growth.

Building the Foundation

During the year, the Company invested in leadership, IP, technology development, and commercialization to support the growth of a scalable enterprise AI infrastructure business.

The Company strengthened its financial position through two oversubscribed financing rounds, raising more than C$5.5 million to support technology development, IP, commercialization and organizational growth.

The Company also assembled a leadership team with deep expertise across AI, enterprise engineering, finance and commercialization. Key appointments included:

Chief Financial Officer - Mickey Goldstein,

Chief Technology Officer - Anita Oehley,

Executive Vice President of AI & Innovation - Jeremy Samuelson,

Head of Enterprise Engineering & Product Execution - Gustin Prudner, former Vice President of Engineering at Equifax

The Company has also advanced its IP strategy through the filing of a provisional U.S. patent application covering its proprietary Informationally Compressive Anonymization (ICA) technology, which underpins VEIL. In March, the Company published its initial technical white paper and subsequently released a significantly expanded update in May which incorporated additional technical validation, security evaluations and machine learning case studies. Building on this foundation, the Company has initiated the patent process for MASQ (Machine Action Security Quotient), extending its IP portfolio to address governance and security challenges associated with autonomous AI agents.

Leveraging its proprietary ICA technology, the Company advanced VEIL from development through technical validation and into commercialization, including the launch of the VEIL Snowflake Native Application.

Management believes these milestones establish a strong foundation for the Company's long-term strategy of delivering enterprise AI infrastructure and security technologies, including secure, privacy-preserving and quantum-resilient AI solutions for enterprise environments.

Independent Validation

Management's strategy reflects the view that enterprise adoption requires more than technological innovation -it also requires confidence in the underlying technology. Since introducing VEIL, the Company has pursued a multi-layered validation strategy through independent academic review, third-party security assessment, public adversarial testing and expanded technical research.

"From the beginning, our objective has been to validate VEIL through transparency, independent review and real-world testing," said Alan Guibord, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With our technical research published, independent validation completed, the VEIL Snowflake Native Application launched and commercial discussions with enterprise organizations underway, our next priority is demonstrating VEIL through enterprise proof-of-concept projects and production deployments. Those deployments represent important milestones in our commercialization strategy."

The Company's participation at Snowflake Summit further supported enterprise engagement by showcasing VEIL to prospective enterprise customers, technology partners and industry participants while expanding commercial discussions around enterprise AI infrastructure.

Expanding the Platform Vision

Management considers privacy, governance, security, trust, and quantum resilience to be foundational to enterprise AI infrastructure. As enterprise AI becomes increasingly integrated into mission-critical business operations, these capabilities are expected to become baseline requirements for enterprise adoption.

As part of this long-term strategy, the Company has initiated the patent process for MASQ (Machine Action Security Quotient), a technology intended to address governance and security challenges associated with autonomous AI agents. Management expects the platform to continue evolving through internal innovation, strategic IP development and future technologies addressing emerging enterprise AI requirements.

Together with VEIL, SecureGuard360 and future proprietary technologies, these initiatives represent the foundation of a growing enterprise AI infrastructure platform supporting long-term IP expansion and commercial software development.





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Executing the Growth Strategy

With foundational elements in place, Management's near-term priorities include advancing enterprise proof-of-concept deployments, expanding strategic customer and partner relationships, commercializing VEIL, progressing development of MASQ following completion of the patent application process, and continuing to expand the Company's enterprise AI infrastructure platform.

Management expects enterprise AI adoption to continue to accelerate and that organizations will increasingly require infrastructure technologies addressing privacy, governance, security and trust. With its proprietary technology portfolio, expanding IP, an experienced leadership team, and a growing enterprise engagement, the Company is positioned to execute its long-term strategy of building a leading enterprise AI infrastructure business.

Corporate Name Change

Following shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting, the Company intends to change its corporate name from Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. to Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

The Company has reserved the new name and trading symbol and is currently coordinating the name change process with its transfer agent, the Canadian Securities Exchange, CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc., and other applicable agencies. The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date of the name change, the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers, the date on which the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name and trading symbol, and any other relevant implementation details once finalized.

The new corporate name reflects the Company's strategic focus on enterprise AI infrastructure and its long-term vision of building foundational technologies that address privacy, governance, trust, security and quantum resilience.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (IQT) is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's product offerings include the AIQu platform, which supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL, its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale. These innovations are complemented by IQT's Managed Services offering and the Company's SecureGuard360 cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring.

The Company's published VEIL technical white paper, "Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning," is available at: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.15842

For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEIL architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory,or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304446

Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.