Regulatory News:

At 30 June 2026, resources made available for the liquidity agreement concluded by Carmila (Paris:CARM) with Kepler Cheuvreux were the following:

59,455 CARMILA shares;

- 888,603.62

During the 1st half-year of 2026, it has been negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 750,032 shares, for a total amount of 12,641,942.52 (1,358 transactions);

- For sale, 716,442 shares, for a total amount of 12,079,493.70 (1,370 transactions).

For information, at the time of the last assessments, available resources were:

1. At the time of the previous half-yearly assessment at December 31, 2025, available resources were:

- 25,865 CARMILA shares;

- 1,445,268.28.

2. During the 2nd half-year of 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:

- For purchase, 655,143 shares, for a total amount of 11,140,968.50 (1,728 transactions);

- For sale, 681,095 shares, for a total amount of 11,605,117.39 (1,974 transactions).

3. The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

124,528 shares;

- 971,454.65.

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

INVESTOR AGENDA

29 July 2026 (after trading): 2026 half-year results

30 July 2026: 2026 half-year results presentation

22 October 2026 (after trading): Third-quarter 2026 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

Carmila is the third-largest listed property company specialising in shopping centres in Europe. The Group manages a portfolio of shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, valued at €6.7 billion as of 31 December 2025.

With over 600 million visits per year, Carmila leverages its real estate, commercial and digital expertise to transform its assets, creating sustainable value for its shareholders and partners.

Carmila is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (CARM), benefits from the SIIC (REIT) status, and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

This press release is available in the "Regulated information" section of Carmila's Finance webpage: https://www.carmila.com/en/regulated-information

Visit our website at www.carmila.com/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260709076304/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Florian Godard (Senior Manager)

florian_godard_1@carmila.com

+33 6 85 68 26 19

PRESS CONTACT

Elodie Arcayna (Communication ESG Director)

elodie_arcayna@carmila.com

+33 7 86 54 40 10