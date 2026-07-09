GAC Delivers Strong H1 Performance with Accelerated Global Expansion

GUANGZHOU, China, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the June production and sales bulletin released by GAC Group, the Group's total vehicle sales in the first half reached 773,100 units, a year-on-year increase of 2.35%, with energy-saving and new energy vehicles accounting for 62.82% of total sales.

Driven by the "Panyu Action" plan, sales of GAC's self-owned brands accelerated to 346,000 units in H1, up 35.69% year-on-year. In July, GAC's cumulative production is set to surpass 30 million units, marking a new milestone in its large-scale development.

Overseas markets became GAC's fastest-growing segment, with self-brand exports reaching 121,500 units from January to June, a 132% surge.

In the first half, GAC delivered concentrated sales growth across overseas markets, with simultaneous high growth across five major regions - the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. In Mexico, the AION UT and AION ES ranked among the top three in the B-segment and C-segment pure electric markets respectively. In Bolivia, the GAC S7 and AION UT were named the country's best-selling plug-in hybrid and pure electric models of the year, while GAC has held the No.1 sales position among Chinese passenger vehicle brands in the local market for several consecutive months. In Brazil and Colombia, GAC's June sales surged 1,129% and 804% month-on-month respectively, while Uruguay posted a 254% year-on-year increase in June.

In the Asia-Pacific region, GAC's market share hit new highs across multiple markets. In Hong Kong SAR, GAC's EV market share exceeded 11% from January to May; Thailand's sales rose 207% month-on-month in June, and Singapore's sale grew 77%. In the Middle East and Africa, following a 282% regional sales increase in January-February, the EMZOOM topped Lebanon's B-segment SUV market in May, while Ethiopia's sales surged 510% month-on-month in June.

In Europe, GAC has built a full-chain operation spanning local production to retail, having entered Italy, the UK, and Spain, and ranking second among Chinese EV brands in Greece in June. Meanwhile, the AION UT began production at its Austrian KD plant.

Looking ahead to the second half, GAC Group will continue to leverage its enhanced product and system strength to create mobility value that exceeds customer expectations.

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