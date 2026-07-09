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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 17:43
0,248 Euro
+0,65 % +0,002
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2380,24818:30
0,2360,24818:32
PR Newswire
09.07.2026 14:48 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GAC Delivers Strong H1 Performance with Accelerated Global Expansion

GUANGZHOU, China, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the June production and sales bulletin released by GAC Group, the Group's total vehicle sales in the first half reached 773,100 units, a year-on-year increase of 2.35%, with energy-saving and new energy vehicles accounting for 62.82% of total sales.

Driven by the "Panyu Action" plan, sales of GAC's self-owned brands accelerated to 346,000 units in H1, up 35.69% year-on-year. In July, GAC's cumulative production is set to surpass 30 million units, marking a new milestone in its large-scale development.

Overseas markets became GAC's fastest-growing segment, with self-brand exports reaching 121,500 units from January to June, a 132% surge.

In the first half, GAC delivered concentrated sales growth across overseas markets, with simultaneous high growth across five major regions - the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. In Mexico, the AION UT and AION ES ranked among the top three in the B-segment and C-segment pure electric markets respectively. In Bolivia, the GAC S7 and AION UT were named the country's best-selling plug-in hybrid and pure electric models of the year, while GAC has held the No.1 sales position among Chinese passenger vehicle brands in the local market for several consecutive months. In Brazil and Colombia, GAC's June sales surged 1,129% and 804% month-on-month respectively, while Uruguay posted a 254% year-on-year increase in June.

In the Asia-Pacific region, GAC's market share hit new highs across multiple markets. In Hong Kong SAR, GAC's EV market share exceeded 11% from January to May; Thailand's sales rose 207% month-on-month in June, and Singapore's sale grew 77%. In the Middle East and Africa, following a 282% regional sales increase in January-February, the EMZOOM topped Lebanon's B-segment SUV market in May, while Ethiopia's sales surged 510% month-on-month in June.

In Europe, GAC has built a full-chain operation spanning local production to retail, having entered Italy, the UK, and Spain, and ranking second among Chinese EV brands in Greece in June. Meanwhile, the AION UT began production at its Austrian KD plant.

Looking ahead to the second half, GAC Group will continue to leverage its enhanced product and system strength to create mobility value that exceeds customer expectations.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-delivers-strong-h1-performance-with-accelerated-global-expansion-302821911.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.