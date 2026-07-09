Elektros, Inc.: Record-Breaking Markets Shine a Light on Elektros Inc.'s Vision for Lithium Mining, EV Charging Growth and Proprietary U.S. Patent Technology

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) continues to pursue its long-term business strategy centered on hard-rock lithium mining, electric vehicle charging innovation, and its U.S. multi-plug EV patent technology. As financial markets remain near historic highs, management believes growing investor interest in critical minerals, energy infrastructure, and electric mobility continues to create opportunities for companies positioned for long-term growth. Elektros remains focused on disciplined execution, evaluating strategic initiatives, and building long-term shareholder value while advancing its corporate objectives.

"We remain committed to disciplined execution, innovation, and building long-term value for our shareholders as we pursue opportunities in lithium resources and EV charging technology," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to market conditions, financing, regulatory developments, competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategy. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Contact Information

Elektros Inc.

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/record-breaking-markets-shine-a-light-on-elektros-inc.s-vision-for-lithium-mining-ev-cha-1188789