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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2026 15:50 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Focuses Strategic Vision on Resource Circularity for Lithium Battery Recycling Initiatives

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging company focused on energy solutions, to develop strategic circular economy growth initiative, including advanced research to secure the critical energy supply chain through AI-driven battery recycling and commodity optimization.

A sustainable energy transition requires a closed-loop supply chain. As the first generation of electric vehicles and utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) reach retirement, Elektros is launching advanced research under its "Smart Energy" division to bridge the gap between material waste management and strategic commodity supply.

Resource Circularity & Battery Recycling Solutions

To drive economic efficiency in the secondary market, Elektros is exploring its research on two key technological pipelines:

  • AI-Driven Black Mass Evaluation: Utilizing advanced computer vision and machine learning diagnostics for testing and sorting of degraded lithium-ion cells. The system would intelligently determine whether an expiring battery asset qualifies for a "second-life" stationary grid application or must be processed into high-value black mass.

  • Commodity Marketplace Automation: Elektros to design autonomous software agents capable of monitoring global critical mineral pricing in real time. These automated workflows optimize the chemical processing and resale schedules of recycled, battery-grade lithium carbonate-reintroducing a premium, domestic commodity back into the supply chain while aiming to drive robust corporate margins.

"The expansion of global EV infrastructure requires a scalable approach to critical resource security," stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "By deploying advanced AI workflows into the lifecycle of degraded batteries, we can unlock latent value from spent cells, return premium lithium commodities back to market, and build true material circularity."

Management invites current and prospective shareholders to receive timely updates on corporate milestones, software deployment metrics, and clean energy expansion plans: https://www.elektros.energy/investors

About Elektros, Inc. Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and export to U.S.-based refining partners.

More information: www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory developments, execution risks, market conditions, and technological factors.

CONTACT:
Elektros, Inc.
Investor Relations & Media
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-focuses-strategic-vision-on-resource-circularity-for-lithium-battery-recycling-1187437

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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