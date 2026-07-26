Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Accelerates Strategic Vision for U.S. Lithium Refining and Next-Generation EV Charging Network

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 26, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today announced that it continues advancing key strategic initiatives designed to support the Company's long-term growth vision within the rapidly evolving electric vehicle industry. Management remains focused on expanding relationships that could strengthen both the Company's lithium supply chain strategy and its future EV charging infrastructure, subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Among the Company's highest priorities is identifying a U.S.-based lithium refinery capable of receiving approximately five to ten containers of hard-rock lithium per month. Management believes establishing reliable domestic refining relationships represents an important step toward supporting future operational objectives while reinforcing its long-term strategy.

In parallel, the Company is evaluating potential locations for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations under the ELEKTROS brand. One location currently under review features a spacious parking area together with a pizzeria, providing EV drivers with a convenient place to relax or dine while their vehicles recharge. Management believes that combining charging technology with customer convenience can enhance the overall user experience.

"Our objective is to continue building a strong foundation for long-term growth while responsibly pursuing opportunities that we believe can create value for our shareholders," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Proposed projects, refinery relationships, charging infrastructure initiatives, negotiations, financing activities, expansion plans, and other opportunities remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-accelerates-strategic-vision-for-u.s.-lithium-refining-and-next-generation-ev-c-1196499