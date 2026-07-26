Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Continues Evaluating Opportunities to Strengthen Its EV Ecosystem Strategy

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 26, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today announced continued progress in evaluating strategic initiatives designed to reinforce the Company's long-term business objectives within the electric vehicle ecosystem. Management is pursuing opportunities involving domestic lithium processing capabilities together with future EV charging infrastructure, subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Among the Company's priorities is identifying a U.S. refinery capable of accepting approximately five to ten containers of hard-rock lithium monthly. Management believes dependable domestic processing relationships may support future business objectives.

The Company is also reviewing prospective locations for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed charging stations under the ELEKTROS brand. One site being evaluated combines a spacious parking area with convenient food-service amenities, providing an enhanced experience for customers while their vehicles recharge.

"We remain committed to pursuing opportunities that align with our long-term strategy while responsibly seeking to create value for shareholders," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Proposed initiatives remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-continues-evaluating-opportunities-to-strengthen-its-ev-ecosystem-strategy-1196496