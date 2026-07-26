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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
26.07.2026 18:02 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Pursues Strategic Growth Through U.S. Lithium Partnerships and Customer-Focused EV Charging

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 26, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) announced that it is continuing to evaluate strategic initiatives designed to support the Company's long-term growth objectives in the electric vehicle marketplace. Management remains focused on expanding opportunities that could enhance both its lithium supply strategy and its vision for future EV charging infrastructure, subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

As part of this initiative, the Company is seeking to establish relationships with U.S.-based lithium refineries capable of processing approximately five to ten containers of hard-rock lithium each month. Management believes that strengthening domestic supply-chain relationships could play an important role in supporting future operational plans.

In addition, ELEKTROS continues reviewing prospective sites for approximately 10 to 15 branded high-speed charging stations. One of the locations under consideration includes a large parking facility adjacent to a pizzeria, allowing drivers to comfortably spend time while their vehicles recharge. The Company believes that combining convenient amenities with reliable charging infrastructure may contribute to an improved customer experience.

"Our strategy is centered on disciplined growth, thoughtful planning, and identifying opportunities that we believe can strengthen shareholder value over time," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed. Proposed refinery relationships, charging station initiatives, expansion plans, negotiations, financing, and other strategic opportunities remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Contact Information
ELEKTROS Inc.
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: https://elektros.energy
Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-pursues-strategic-growth-through-u.s.-lithium-partnerships-and-customer-focused-1196498

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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