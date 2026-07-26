Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Expands Long-Term Vision Through Strategic Lithium Supply and EV Infrastructure Planning

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 26, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) announced that management continues advancing strategic planning initiatives intended to support the Company's long-term participation in the evolving electric vehicle market. The Company is evaluating opportunities to strengthen its domestic lithium supply strategy while continuing to assess future charging infrastructure opportunities, subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Management is actively seeking a U.S.-based lithium refinery capable of receiving approximately five to ten containers of hard-rock lithium per month. The Company believes that establishing dependable domestic refining relationships could enhance its long-term operational strategy.

At the same time, ELEKTROS is evaluating potential sites for approximately 10 to 15 branded high-speed EV charging stations. One location under consideration includes ample parking together with nearby dining amenities, offering drivers a comfortable destination while their vehicles recharge.

"Our focus remains on disciplined execution and building a platform that supports sustainable long-term growth," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. All proposed projects remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-expands-long-term-vision-through-strategic-lithium-supply-and-ev-infrastructure-1196497