Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Outlines Strategy to Support Growing AI Electricity Requirements

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) reaffirmed its commitment to evaluating technologies that may help address rising electricity demand associated with artificial intelligence and advanced computing. Management believes dependable, scalable energy infrastructure will become increasingly important as AI adoption expands across multiple industries.
About Elektros, Inc.
Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone while evaluating innovative energy technologies and infrastructure opportunities.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties.
Contact Information
CONTACT:
Elektros, Inc.
Investor Relations & Media
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Phone: 786-477-9003
Website: www.elektros.energy
SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-outlines-strategy-to-support-growing-ai-electricity-requirements-1195633