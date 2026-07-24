Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Positions for Next Phase of AI-Powered Energy Expansion

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) stated that expanding AI data centers are accelerating electricity consumption and increasing pressure on regional transmission systems. The Company is exploring infrastructure strategies focused on distributed energy, optimization technologies, and long-term solutions designed to strengthen power availability and improve operating efficiency.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone while evaluating innovative energy technologies and infrastructure opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc.

Investor Relations & Media

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-positions-for-next-phase-of-ai-powered-energy-expansion-1195634