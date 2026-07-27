Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Pentagon sucht Nickel: China dominiert - ist der Meeresboden die Lösung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.07.2026 20:02 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: As U.S. Markets Rally to All-Time Highs, ELEKTROS Inc. Advances 18% Today - Management Says the Current Market Momentum Is Reminiscent of the Dot-Com Era

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol: ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today announced continued progress in evaluating strategic opportunities designed to strengthen its long-term position within the electric vehicle ecosystem.

As U.S. markets continue rallying to record highs, management noted that ELEKTROS shares were up approximately 18% today and expressed appreciation to shareholders for their continued confidence. Management described today's positive market backdrop as reminiscent of the dot-com era, while emphasizing that the Company's primary objective remains executing its long-term strategy responsibly and creating sustainable value over time.

The Company continues evaluating domestic lithium processing opportunities, including identifying a U.S. refinery capable of receiving approximately five to ten containers of hard-rock lithium each month, subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

ELEKTROS is also reviewing prospective locations for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations designed to provide convenient charging together with customer amenities.

Commenting on charging infrastructure, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in 2021, "We're making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year," underscoring the importance of expanding access to fast charging.

"We remain committed to executing our long-term vision and responsibly pursuing opportunities that we believe can strengthen shareholder value," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Proposed initiatives remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/as-u.s.-markets-rally-to-all-time-highs-elektros-inc.-advances-18-today-management-says-1196922

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.