Elektros, Inc.: As U.S. Markets Rally to All-Time Highs, ELEKTROS Inc. Advances 18% Today - Management Says the Current Market Momentum Is Reminiscent of the Dot-Com Era

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol: ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today announced continued progress in evaluating strategic opportunities designed to strengthen its long-term position within the electric vehicle ecosystem.

As U.S. markets continue rallying to record highs, management noted that ELEKTROS shares were up approximately 18% today and expressed appreciation to shareholders for their continued confidence. Management described today's positive market backdrop as reminiscent of the dot-com era, while emphasizing that the Company's primary objective remains executing its long-term strategy responsibly and creating sustainable value over time.

The Company continues evaluating domestic lithium processing opportunities, including identifying a U.S. refinery capable of receiving approximately five to ten containers of hard-rock lithium each month, subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

ELEKTROS is also reviewing prospective locations for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations designed to provide convenient charging together with customer amenities.

Commenting on charging infrastructure, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in 2021, "We're making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year," underscoring the importance of expanding access to fast charging.

"We remain committed to executing our long-term vision and responsibly pursuing opportunities that we believe can strengthen shareholder value," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Proposed initiatives remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/as-u.s.-markets-rally-to-all-time-highs-elektros-inc.-advances-18-today-management-says-1196922