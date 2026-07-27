Elektros, Inc.: As U.S. Markets Surge to Historic Highs, ELEKTROS Inc. Advances Approximately 18% Today - A Market Environment Reminiscent of the Dot-Com Era

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today announced continued progress in evaluating strategic opportunities intended to strengthen its long-term position within the electric vehicle ecosystem.

As U.S. markets continue climbing to record levels, management noted that ELEKTROS shares were up approximately 18% today and expressed appreciation to shareholders for their continued support. Management believes the current environment reflects renewed enthusiasm for innovation and long-term growth, drawing comparisons to the optimism that characterized the dot-com era, while emphasizing that future performance remains subject to execution and market conditions.

The Company continues evaluating U.S. lithium processing relationships and prospective locations for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations, subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

"We remain committed to responsibly executing our long-term strategy and creating lasting value for shareholders," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/as-u.s.-markets-surge-to-historic-highs-elektros-inc.-advances-approximately-18-today-a-1196915