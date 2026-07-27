Elektros, Inc.: As U.S. Markets Rally to Record Highs, ELEKTROS Inc. Advances 18% - A Moment Reminiscent of the Dot-Com Era

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today announced continued progress in advancing its long-term strategy within the electric vehicle ecosystem while management continues evaluating opportunities that support sustainable growth.

As U.S. equity markets continue to rally toward record highs, the Company noted that its shares traded up approximately 18% today. Management believes the current market environment reflects renewed investor enthusiasm and described the momentum as reminiscent of the technology-driven optimism experienced during the dot-com era. The Company also expressed appreciation to its shareholders for their continued confidence and stated that it remains focused on creating long-term value while recognizing that future performance is subject to business execution and market conditions.

Among the Company's priorities is identifying a U.S. lithium refinery capable of accepting approximately five to ten containers of hard-rock lithium each month, subject to definitive agreements and customary conditions. ELEKTROS also continues evaluating potential locations for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations under the ELEKTROS brand, including locations that offer convenient parking and food-service amenities for drivers while their vehicles recharge.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "While today's market performance is encouraging, our primary focus remains executing our long-term business strategy responsibly. We believe there is significant opportunity ahead, and we remain committed to pursuing initiatives designed to strengthen our position within the evolving electric vehicle industry."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. All proposed initiatives remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Contact Information:

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

SOURCE: ELEKTROS Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/as-u.s.-markets-rally-to-record-highs-elektros-inc.-advances-18-a-moment-reminiscent-of-1196905