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WKN: 927079 | ISIN: US4523271090 | Ticker-Symbol: ILU
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 17:11
169,90 Euro
+3,43 % +5,64
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ILLUMINA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ILLUMINA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
169,46169,9418:47
169,54169,9218:46
PR Newswire
09.07.2026 15:05 Uhr
231 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Illumina, Inc.: Illumina appoints Michael Sullivan Chief Commercial Officer and Julie Coletti Chief Legal Officer

New leaders bring extensive leadership experience across life sciences, diagnostics, and medical technology

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced the appointment of Mike Sullivan as Chief Commercial Officer, effective July 20, 2026, and Julie Coletti as Chief Legal Officer, effective August 3, 2026.

The appointments add experienced leaders to Illumina's Executive Leadership Team as the company continues advancing its strategy, serving customers, driving growth, and delivering on its mission to improve human health around the world.

"We are excited to welcome Mike and Julie to Illumina," said Jacob Thaysen, chief executive officer of Illumina. "Mike brings deep commercial expertise, a customer-first mindset, and significant experience scaling global organizations, while Julie is a highly accomplished legal and business leader with deep experience across the life sciences and medical technology sectors. I look forward to working closely with both of them as we continue helping customers unlock new insights across genomics, multiomics, and human health."

Sullivan will be responsible for leading Illumina's global commercial organization. He brings more than 30 years of commercial leadership experience across diagnostics, precision medicine, healthcare, and life sciences, with a proven track record of driving growth, expanding customer adoption, and leading high-performing global teams.

Most recently, Sullivan served as Chief Commercial Officer at Caris Life Sciences, where he led the company's global commercial operations across oncology diagnostics and precision medicine. Prior to Caris, he held senior commercial leadership roles at Roche Diagnostics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, IDEXX Laboratories, and Abbott Diagnostics.

As Chief Legal Officer, Coletti will lead Illumina's global legal, regulatory, and government affairs teams and serve as corporate secretary to the Illumina Board of Directors. Coletti joins with extensive legal, regulatory, and governance expertise across the life sciences and medical technology sectors.

Previously, Coletti served as Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer at Align Technology. Prior to that, she held senior legal leadership positions at Danaher Corporation and Bayer HealthCare, advising executive leaders and boards of directors on a broad range of complex issues, including compliance matters, intellectual property, competition, governance, and public policy. She also serves as a director for Fortis Life Sciences, a provider of solutions to life science and diagnostic companies.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit?illumina.com?and connect with us on?X,?Facebook,?LinkedIn,?Instagram,?TikTok, and?YouTube.

Contacts

Investors:
Illumina Investor Relations
858-291-6421
[email protected]

Media:
Christine Douglass
[email protected]

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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