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WKN: A42GBH | ISIN: GB00BWQGKH23 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
09.07.2026 16:06 Uhr
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BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Calculation Period for Performance Related Tender Offer

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Calculation Period for Performance Related Tender Offer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

STATEMENT RE CALCULATION PERIOD FOR PERFORMANCE RELATED TENDER OFFER

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

On 20 February 2026, the Board announced that, as part of the combination of Blackrock Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company') with Blackrock Throgmorton Trust plc ('THRG'), it would introduce a triennial performance-related tender offer for up to 100 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital at a 4 per cent. discount to NAV (less costs), to be triggered if the Company's NAV per share underperforms its benchmark (the Deutsche Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index) over the relevant performance period. It was noted that the first such tender offer, were it to be triggered, would be in 2029.

Further to the completion of the combination of the Company with THRG, the Board confirms that the first three-year period over which performance will be measured against the benchmark for the purposes of determining whether a tender will be triggered commenced on 1 July 2026. Accordingly, in the event that the Company's cum-income NAV per share (with income reinvested) underperforms the benchmark over the three-year period ending 30 June 2029, the Company will put forward proposals to shareholders for a 100% tender at a 4% discount to NAV (less costs), to be carried out before the end of 2029.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 245,113,950 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Graham Venables

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

9 July 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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