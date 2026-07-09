Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Paukenschlag! Diese Gratis-Aktien könnten jetzt Gold wert sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F7BK | ISIN: FR0010220475 | Ticker-Symbol: AOMD
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 21:07
15,660 Euro
-0,22 % -0,035
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALSTOM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALSTOM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,56015,64009.07.
15,59015,66509.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 18:06 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Alstom S.A.: Combined Annual General Meeting of 9 July 2026

9 July 2026 - Alstom's Combined General Meeting was held on 9 July 2026 under the chairmanship of Mr Philippe Petitcolin and was broadcast live on Alstom's website.

The General Meeting provided an opportunity for Mr Martin Sion, Chief Executive Officer, to review the highlights of the 2025/26 financial year and to share his initial observations following his recent appointment. Mr Bernard Delpit, Chief Financial Officer, presented the financial results for the 2025/26 financial year, and Mr Kevin Cogo, Chief Strategy Officer, shared developments regarding the Company's climate strategy.

The General Meeting approved all the resolutions including those relating to the annual and consolidated financial statements, the compensation of corporate officers, including the compensation policy applicable to Mr Martin Sion, the Group's new Chief Executive Officer, as well as all resolutions concerning delegations of authority and financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors, with the exception of resolution 9 relating to the change to the 2025/26 compensation policy of Mr Henri Poupart-Lafarge, former Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

The General Meeting also renewed the term of office of Mr Baudouin Prot as director and approved the appointments of Mr Pascal Bouchiat, Ms Ana Giros Calpe and Mr Martin Sion as directors, in each case for a term of four years.

Alstom's Board of Directors is now composed of twelve directors: Mr Philippe Petitcolin*, Chairman of the Board of Directors; Mr Martin Sion, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer; Mr Pascal Bouchiat*; Bpifrance Investissement*, represented by Mr José Gonzalo; Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, represented by Ms Kim Thomassin; Mr Mario Orlando Campo (employee representative); Ms Ana Giros Calpe*; Mr Claude Mandart (employee representative); Ms Sylvie Kandé de Beaupuy*; Mr Baudouin Prot*; Ms Sylvie Rucar*; and Mr Jay Walder*.

The Board of Directors also includes one observer, Mr Edouard Ringuet.

The Board of Directors is therefore composed of 40% women and 80% independent directors**.

- Independent director
**Excluding directors representing employees and the observer

ALSTOM is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.

About AlstomAlstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions - from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions.

With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com

ContactsPress:

Charles-Etienne LEBATARD - T: +33 (0) 7 63 43 68 60

mediarelations@alstomgroup.com

Philippe MOLITOR - T +33 (0)7 76 00 97 79

philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com

Investor Relations:

Cyril GUERIN - T: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com

Guillaume GAUVILLE - T: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com

Jalal DAHMANE - T: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com
-
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.