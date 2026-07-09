Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

S&P Global Ratings and Moody's have both reaffirmed their ratings for Gecina, with A- (stable outlook) and A3 (stable outlook) respectively, for the eighth consecutive year.

for Gecina, with A- (stable outlook) and A3 (stable outlook) respectively, for the eighth consecutive year. These confirmations represent a clear acknowledgment of the strength of Gecina's model

First, the high quality of its sizeable portfolio central, prime and green and the resilience of its market fundamentals: the unparalleled diversity of its tenant base, the strength of the macro-stabilizers underpinning the French economy, and the structural supply-demand imbalance in the most sought-after locations, where the Group concentrates its activity.

Second, the robustness and predictability of its cash flows, reflecting its continuously supportive operating performance: high occupancy rates, positive rental uplift outperforming indexation, strong leasing activity, and inflation captured in leases via indexation.

Third, the financial strategy, combining one of the lowest loan-to-value ratios among continental European peers, a strong liquidity profile and a disciplined capital allocation policy that keeps its LTV at a safe level.

Gecina's financing strategy provides long-term visibility over financing costs. Its financing needs are effectively spread over time, and 72% of the Group's current volume of debt is hedged in average over the period 2026-2030 at the attractive financial conditions that are in place today.

"This confirmation reflects our sustained, long-term work grounded in a consistent strategic vision, enabling Gecina to preserve flexibility at all times and navigate business cycles with agility." Nicolas Dutreuil, Deputy CEO in charge of Finance

Financial agenda

07.22.2026 2026 first-half earnings, after market close

- 10.14.2026 Business at September 30, 2026, after market close

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.6bn as at December 31, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

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Contacts:

Gecina

Financial communications

Nicolas BROBAND

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr

Antoine DUBOIS

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 63 13

antoinedubois@gecina.fr

Press relations

Godefroy DAUBIN

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 63 14

godefroydaubin@gecina.fr

Armelle MICLO

Tel: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr