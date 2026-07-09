Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2026:

82,789 shares

- €17,735,334

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,414

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,573

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 7,181,115 shares for €240,371,984.87

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 7,405,858 shares for €248,590,679.20

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2025 on the liquidity account:

307,532 shares

- €9,376,582.66

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,959

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,015

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,823,077 shares for €200,999,982.88

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 6,810,840 shares for €201,273,789

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

- €4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

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Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 6,414 7,181,115 240,371,984.87 6,573 7,405,858 248,590,679.20 01/02/2026 10 10,000 297,300.00 27 27,500 822 800.00 01/05/2026 41 74,378 2,231,340.00 72 63,500 1 910 080.00 01/06/2026 52 72,500 2,175,000.00 54 60,000 1 807 200.00 01/07/2026 15 19,206 582,517.98 48 67,500 2 050 650.00 01/08/2026 40 40,997 1,252,458.35 46 70,000 2 142 700.00 01/09/2026 24 35,003 1,068,641.59 15 22,500 689 175.00 01/12/2026 41 57,000 1,724,820.00 40 50,349 1 526 581.68 01/13/2026 47 69,000 2,072,070.00 01/14/2026 30 50,000 1,492,500.00 52 50,500 1 511 465.00 01/15/2026 43 67,500 2,006,100.00 49 70,000 2 084 600.00 01/16/2026 40 72,500 2,154,700.00 36 48,000 1 430 400.00 01/19/2026 67 72,700 2,151,193.00 16 35,137 1 041 812.05 01/20/2026 44 72,000 2,102,400.00 01/21/2026 23 32,500 944,450.00 52 73,000 2 129 410.00 01/22/2026 19 30,000 895,200.00 59 71,863 2 147 985.07 01/23/2026 32 47,650 1,428,547.00 69 74,000 2 223 700.00 01/26/2026 3 5,000 153,200.00 94 71,151 2 180 778.15 01/27/2026 19 27,632 851,065.60 87 71,500 2 210 065.00 01/28/2026 48 50,000 1,555,000.00 53 70,500 2 198 895.00 01/29/2026 54 52,428 1,652,006.28 66 70,000 2 209 900.00 01/30/2026 29 45,000 1,423,800.00 54 65,000 2 061 800.00 02/02/2026 44 67,573 2,135,306.80 70 68,500 2 170 765.00 02/03/2026 39 47,500 1,506,700.00 50 70,000 2 228 100.00 02/04/2026 48 67,500 2,161,350.00 75 68,500 2 198 850.00 02/05/2026 52 68,115 2,170,825.05 12 17,500 558 950.00 02/06/2026 56 45,000 1,438,200.00 45 68,500 2 193 370.00 02/09/2026 34 65,230 2,087,360.00 93 67,500 2 164 725.00 02/10/2026 23 29,770 954,128.50 58 70,500 2 265 165.00 02/11/2026 20 26,000 842,660.00 73 70,000 2 283 400.00 02/12/2026 33 59,500 1,958,740.00 54 70,000 2 313 500.00 02/13/2026 47 71,000 2,351,520.00 63 64,160 2 131 395.20 02/16/2026 18 30,000 1,012,500.00 55 72,000 2 432 880.00 02/17/2026 69 75,217 2,567,156.21 35 50,500 1 727 605.00 02/18/2026 65 74,040 2,514,398.40 65 70,500 2 397 705.00 02/19/2026 78 76,460 2,595,817.00 52 75,530 2 571 041.20 02/20/2026 54 61,900 2,116,980.00 47 75,000 2 568 750.00 02/23/2026 57 70,560 2,442,081.60 69 63,500 2 200 910.00 02/24/2026 38 44,575 1,558,342.00 62 75,000 2 623 500.00 02/25/2026 49 77,000 2,715,020.00 44 71,545 2 526 969.40 02/26/2026 113 65,500 2,285,950.00 7 12,500 446 250.00 02/27/2026 41 57,000 2,028,060.00 51 76,500 2 723 400.00 03/02/2026 137 80,000 2,806,400.00 03/03/2026 75 70,000 2,343,600.00 03/04/2026 102 73,500 2,465,190.00 25 11,834 398 924.14 03/05/2026 63 50,000 1,670,000.00 62 67,666 2 280 344.20 03/06/2026 100 87,550 2,878,644.00 36 31,887 1 052 908.74 03/09/2026 106 80,000 2,557,600.00 69 80,500 2 586 465.00 03/10/2026 65 53,000 1 754 300.00 03/11/2026 65 90,000 2,978,100.00 52 76,500 2 539 035.00 03/12/2026 72 85,000 2,788,850.00 98 98,000 3 223 220.00 03/13/2026 62 75,000 2,475,750.00 50 67,500 2 236 275.00 03/16/2026 59 81,000 2,661,660.00 69 71,000 2 337 320.00 03/17/2026 31 42,500 1,411,425.00 78 88,500 2 939 970.00 03/18/2026 69 97,000 3,195,180.00 29 32,500 1 078 675.00 03/19/2026 91 102,500 3,266,675.00 17 22,000 702 460.00 03/20/2026 125 106,000 3,339,000.00 88 73,077 2 312 156.28 03/23/2026 86 72,500 2,201,100.00 78 103,137 3 195 184.26 03/24/2026 86 92,500 2,906,350.00 93 113,000 3 562 890.00 03/25/2026 23 32,500 1,049,100.00 110 91,088 2 943 053.28 03/26/2026 110 77,500 2,487,750.00 47 60,000 1 929 000.00 03/27/2026 84 89,500 2,851,470.00 75 69,500 2 219 135.00 03/30/2026 62 62,500 2,003,125.00 102 112,500 3 615 750.00 03/31/2026 38 50,000 1,638,500.00 105 89,412 2 938 078.32 04/01/2026 66 85,000 2,825,400.00 100 85,000 2 832 200.00 04/02/2026 85 80,000 2,641,600.00 69 82,500 2 732 400.00 04/07/2026 36 48,500 1,627,660.00 77 33,500 1 128 615.00 04/08/2026 138 96,500 3 333 110.00 04/09/2026 42 55,000 1,906,850.00 67 78,500 2 727 875.00 04/10/2026 43 59,500 2,079,525.00 76 87,500 3 064 250.00 04/13/2026 96 99,500 3,442,700.00 28 31,500 1 091 790.00 04/14/2026 14 18,000 624,960.00 84 100,300 3 504 482.00 04/15/2026 61 88,000 3,109,040.00 47 54,500 1 929 845.00 04/16/2026 61 76,000 2,691,920.00 58 66,500 2 362 080.00 04/17/2026 72 82,000 2,869,180.00 87 98,500 3 478 035.00 04/20/2026 69 85,163 3,011,363.68 46 68,000 2 407 880.00 04/21/2026 70 77,500 2,747,375.00 36 42,819 1 525 212.78 04/22/2026 83 84,000 2,971,920.00 68 73,500 2 604 840.00 04/23/2026 79 75,000 2,640,000.00 69 95,500 3 372 105.00 04/24/2026 36 35,000 1,241,800.00 30 42,681 1 518 163.17 04/27/2026 41 48,500 1,725,145.00 68 87,500 3 123 750.00 04/28/2026 45 67,000 2,397,260.00 69 87,782 3 148 740.34 04/29/2026 67 93,500 3,291,200.00 04/30/2026 34 7,500 260,475.00 73 92,500 3 270 800.00 05/04/2026 63 92,500 3,288,375.00 7 12,500 446 250.00 05/05/2026 9 5,000 176,400.00 79 93,500 3 334 210.00 05/06/2026 26 50,000 1,772,000.00 58 94,500 3 379 320.00 05/07/2026 61 77,500 2,800,850.00 87 84,500 3 071 575.00 05/08/2026 76 37,500 1,337,625.00 56 83,500 2 984 290.00 05/11/2026 75 90,000 3,090,600.00 05/12/2026 80 82,952 2,842,765.04 23 37,500 1 288 875.00 05/13/2026 48 54,548 1,872,087.36 59 78,500 2 700 400.00 05/14/2026 56 67,500 2,345,625.00 55 63,500 2 210 435.00 05/15/2026 82 85,000 2,907,850.00 6 12,500 431 500.00 05/18/2026 31 42,500 1,421,625.00 57 88,500 2 980 680.00 05/19/2026 74 85,000 2,917,200.00 43 69,500 2 390 800.00 05/20/2026 49 37,500 1,281,750.00 77 87,500 3 005 625.00 05/21/2026 70 70,000 2,408,000.00 71 70,144 2 418 565.12 05/22/2026 40 47,879 1,654,698.24 61 83,356 2 885 784.72 05/25/2026 63 70,000 2 462 600.00 05/26/2026 34 37,500 1,323,000.00 20 17,940 633 820.20 05/27/2026 38 50,000 1,749,500.00 3 5,000 176 100.00 05/28/2026 32 39,923 1,382,932.72 12 10,000 347 100.00 05/29/2026 19 35,000 1,211,000.00 42 37,500 1 299 375.00 06/01/2026 183 83,198 2,864,507.14 44 58,500 2 020 005.00 06/02/2026 40 55,000 1,888,700.00 49 60,130 2 070 275.90 06/03/2026 45 62,500 2,169,375.00 50 82,370 2 874 713.00 06/04/2026 77 84,000 2,930,760.00 18 32,500 1 139 125.00 06/05/2026 47 65,008 2,266,178.88 97 65,000 2 270 450.00 06/08/2026 67 67,492 2,341,297.48 50 53,500 1 861 800.00 06/09/2026 69 85,000 2,949,500.00 50 57,500 2 001 000.00 06/10/2026 44 67,500 2,326,725.00 77 80,000 2 764 000.00 06/11/2026 12 12,500 438,875.00 54 80,000 2 812 000.00 06/12/2026 54 77,361 2,737,805.79 69 77,000 2 732 730.00 06/15/2026 41 60,000 2,137,200.00 79 57,500 2 052 750.00 06/16/2026 53 52,500 1,873,200.00 61 79,000 2 824 250.00 06/17/2026 55 57,500 2,056,200.00 46 65,000 2 327 650.00 06/18/2026 64 67,500 2,418,525.00 58 70,000 2 515 100.00 06/19/2026 82 58,500 2,102,490.00 102 58,000 2 088 580.00 06/22/2026 23 37,500 1,343,250.00 17 22,500 810 000.00 06/23/2026 50 56,107 2,005,264.18 66 80,000 2 870 400.00

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors

(société anonyme conseil d'administration)

with a share capital of €3,712,483,250

Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France

403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260709292958/en/

Contacts:

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT