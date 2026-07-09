Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2026:
82,789 shares
- €17,735,334
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,414
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,573
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 7,181,115 shares for €240,371,984.87
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 7,405,858 shares for €248,590,679.20
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2025 on the liquidity account:
307,532 shares
- €9,376,582.66
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,959
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,015
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,823,077 shares for €200,999,982.88
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 6,810,840 shares for €201,273,789
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 share
- €4,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
o0o
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
6,414
7,181,115
240,371,984.87
6,573
7,405,858
248,590,679.20
01/02/2026
10
10,000
297,300.00
27
27,500
822 800.00
01/05/2026
41
74,378
2,231,340.00
72
63,500
1 910 080.00
01/06/2026
52
72,500
2,175,000.00
54
60,000
1 807 200.00
01/07/2026
15
19,206
582,517.98
48
67,500
2 050 650.00
01/08/2026
40
40,997
1,252,458.35
46
70,000
2 142 700.00
01/09/2026
24
35,003
1,068,641.59
15
22,500
689 175.00
01/12/2026
41
57,000
1,724,820.00
40
50,349
1 526 581.68
01/13/2026
47
69,000
2,072,070.00
01/14/2026
30
50,000
1,492,500.00
52
50,500
1 511 465.00
01/15/2026
43
67,500
2,006,100.00
49
70,000
2 084 600.00
01/16/2026
40
72,500
2,154,700.00
36
48,000
1 430 400.00
01/19/2026
67
72,700
2,151,193.00
16
35,137
1 041 812.05
01/20/2026
44
72,000
2,102,400.00
01/21/2026
23
32,500
944,450.00
52
73,000
2 129 410.00
01/22/2026
19
30,000
895,200.00
59
71,863
2 147 985.07
01/23/2026
32
47,650
1,428,547.00
69
74,000
2 223 700.00
01/26/2026
3
5,000
153,200.00
94
71,151
2 180 778.15
01/27/2026
19
27,632
851,065.60
87
71,500
2 210 065.00
01/28/2026
48
50,000
1,555,000.00
53
70,500
2 198 895.00
01/29/2026
54
52,428
1,652,006.28
66
70,000
2 209 900.00
01/30/2026
29
45,000
1,423,800.00
54
65,000
2 061 800.00
02/02/2026
44
67,573
2,135,306.80
70
68,500
2 170 765.00
02/03/2026
39
47,500
1,506,700.00
50
70,000
2 228 100.00
02/04/2026
48
67,500
2,161,350.00
75
68,500
2 198 850.00
02/05/2026
52
68,115
2,170,825.05
12
17,500
558 950.00
02/06/2026
56
45,000
1,438,200.00
45
68,500
2 193 370.00
02/09/2026
34
65,230
2,087,360.00
93
67,500
2 164 725.00
02/10/2026
23
29,770
954,128.50
58
70,500
2 265 165.00
02/11/2026
20
26,000
842,660.00
73
70,000
2 283 400.00
02/12/2026
33
59,500
1,958,740.00
54
70,000
2 313 500.00
02/13/2026
47
71,000
2,351,520.00
63
64,160
2 131 395.20
02/16/2026
18
30,000
1,012,500.00
55
72,000
2 432 880.00
02/17/2026
69
75,217
2,567,156.21
35
50,500
1 727 605.00
02/18/2026
65
74,040
2,514,398.40
65
70,500
2 397 705.00
02/19/2026
78
76,460
2,595,817.00
52
75,530
2 571 041.20
02/20/2026
54
61,900
2,116,980.00
47
75,000
2 568 750.00
02/23/2026
57
70,560
2,442,081.60
69
63,500
2 200 910.00
02/24/2026
38
44,575
1,558,342.00
62
75,000
2 623 500.00
02/25/2026
49
77,000
2,715,020.00
44
71,545
2 526 969.40
02/26/2026
113
65,500
2,285,950.00
7
12,500
446 250.00
02/27/2026
41
57,000
2,028,060.00
51
76,500
2 723 400.00
03/02/2026
137
80,000
2,806,400.00
03/03/2026
75
70,000
2,343,600.00
03/04/2026
102
73,500
2,465,190.00
25
11,834
398 924.14
03/05/2026
63
50,000
1,670,000.00
62
67,666
2 280 344.20
03/06/2026
100
87,550
2,878,644.00
36
31,887
1 052 908.74
03/09/2026
106
80,000
2,557,600.00
69
80,500
2 586 465.00
03/10/2026
65
53,000
1 754 300.00
03/11/2026
65
90,000
2,978,100.00
52
76,500
2 539 035.00
03/12/2026
72
85,000
2,788,850.00
98
98,000
3 223 220.00
03/13/2026
62
75,000
2,475,750.00
50
67,500
2 236 275.00
03/16/2026
59
81,000
2,661,660.00
69
71,000
2 337 320.00
03/17/2026
31
42,500
1,411,425.00
78
88,500
2 939 970.00
03/18/2026
69
97,000
3,195,180.00
29
32,500
1 078 675.00
03/19/2026
91
102,500
3,266,675.00
17
22,000
702 460.00
03/20/2026
125
106,000
3,339,000.00
88
73,077
2 312 156.28
03/23/2026
86
72,500
2,201,100.00
78
103,137
3 195 184.26
03/24/2026
86
92,500
2,906,350.00
93
113,000
3 562 890.00
03/25/2026
23
32,500
1,049,100.00
110
91,088
2 943 053.28
03/26/2026
110
77,500
2,487,750.00
47
60,000
1 929 000.00
03/27/2026
84
89,500
2,851,470.00
75
69,500
2 219 135.00
03/30/2026
62
62,500
2,003,125.00
102
112,500
3 615 750.00
03/31/2026
38
50,000
1,638,500.00
105
89,412
2 938 078.32
04/01/2026
66
85,000
2,825,400.00
100
85,000
2 832 200.00
04/02/2026
85
80,000
2,641,600.00
69
82,500
2 732 400.00
04/07/2026
36
48,500
1,627,660.00
77
33,500
1 128 615.00
04/08/2026
138
96,500
3 333 110.00
04/09/2026
42
55,000
1,906,850.00
67
78,500
2 727 875.00
04/10/2026
43
59,500
2,079,525.00
76
87,500
3 064 250.00
04/13/2026
96
99,500
3,442,700.00
28
31,500
1 091 790.00
04/14/2026
14
18,000
624,960.00
84
100,300
3 504 482.00
04/15/2026
61
88,000
3,109,040.00
47
54,500
1 929 845.00
04/16/2026
61
76,000
2,691,920.00
58
66,500
2 362 080.00
04/17/2026
72
82,000
2,869,180.00
87
98,500
3 478 035.00
04/20/2026
69
85,163
3,011,363.68
46
68,000
2 407 880.00
04/21/2026
70
77,500
2,747,375.00
36
42,819
1 525 212.78
04/22/2026
83
84,000
2,971,920.00
68
73,500
2 604 840.00
04/23/2026
79
75,000
2,640,000.00
69
95,500
3 372 105.00
04/24/2026
36
35,000
1,241,800.00
30
42,681
1 518 163.17
04/27/2026
41
48,500
1,725,145.00
68
87,500
3 123 750.00
04/28/2026
45
67,000
2,397,260.00
69
87,782
3 148 740.34
04/29/2026
67
93,500
3,291,200.00
04/30/2026
34
7,500
260,475.00
73
92,500
3 270 800.00
05/04/2026
63
92,500
3,288,375.00
7
12,500
446 250.00
05/05/2026
9
5,000
176,400.00
79
93,500
3 334 210.00
05/06/2026
26
50,000
1,772,000.00
58
94,500
3 379 320.00
05/07/2026
61
77,500
2,800,850.00
87
84,500
3 071 575.00
05/08/2026
76
37,500
1,337,625.00
56
83,500
2 984 290.00
05/11/2026
75
90,000
3,090,600.00
05/12/2026
80
82,952
2,842,765.04
23
37,500
1 288 875.00
05/13/2026
48
54,548
1,872,087.36
59
78,500
2 700 400.00
05/14/2026
56
67,500
2,345,625.00
55
63,500
2 210 435.00
05/15/2026
82
85,000
2,907,850.00
6
12,500
431 500.00
05/18/2026
31
42,500
1,421,625.00
57
88,500
2 980 680.00
05/19/2026
74
85,000
2,917,200.00
43
69,500
2 390 800.00
05/20/2026
49
37,500
1,281,750.00
77
87,500
3 005 625.00
05/21/2026
70
70,000
2,408,000.00
71
70,144
2 418 565.12
05/22/2026
40
47,879
1,654,698.24
61
83,356
2 885 784.72
05/25/2026
63
70,000
2 462 600.00
05/26/2026
34
37,500
1,323,000.00
20
17,940
633 820.20
05/27/2026
38
50,000
1,749,500.00
3
5,000
176 100.00
05/28/2026
32
39,923
1,382,932.72
12
10,000
347 100.00
05/29/2026
19
35,000
1,211,000.00
42
37,500
1 299 375.00
06/01/2026
183
83,198
2,864,507.14
44
58,500
2 020 005.00
06/02/2026
40
55,000
1,888,700.00
49
60,130
2 070 275.90
06/03/2026
45
62,500
2,169,375.00
50
82,370
2 874 713.00
06/04/2026
77
84,000
2,930,760.00
18
32,500
1 139 125.00
06/05/2026
47
65,008
2,266,178.88
97
65,000
2 270 450.00
06/08/2026
67
67,492
2,341,297.48
50
53,500
1 861 800.00
06/09/2026
69
85,000
2,949,500.00
50
57,500
2 001 000.00
06/10/2026
44
67,500
2,326,725.00
77
80,000
2 764 000.00
06/11/2026
12
12,500
438,875.00
54
80,000
2 812 000.00
06/12/2026
54
77,361
2,737,805.79
69
77,000
2 732 730.00
06/15/2026
41
60,000
2,137,200.00
79
57,500
2 052 750.00
06/16/2026
53
52,500
1,873,200.00
61
79,000
2 824 250.00
06/17/2026
55
57,500
2,056,200.00
46
65,000
2 327 650.00
06/18/2026
64
67,500
2,418,525.00
58
70,000
2 515 100.00
06/19/2026
82
58,500
2,102,490.00
102
58,000
2 088 580.00
06/22/2026
23
37,500
1,343,250.00
17
22,500
810 000.00
06/23/2026
50
56,107
2,005,264.18
66
80,000
2 870 400.00
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors
(société anonyme conseil d'administration)
with a share capital of €3,712,483,250
Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France
403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260709292958/en/
Contacts:
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT