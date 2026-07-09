IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 earnings results following the market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The management team will host a live webcast on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.

Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in taste, scent, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we're innovating for the future. Every day, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that elevate products people love advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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Contacts:

Media Relations:

Jennifer McGowan

848.358.1680

Media.request@iff.com

Investor Relations:

Michael Bender

212.708.7263

Investor.Relations@iff.com