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WKN: A118MD | ISIN: CA12913L2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2026 23:14 Uhr
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Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Third Quarter Results and Announces Increase of Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, ended May 31, 2026 and announced a 50% increase in its quarterly dividend. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


05.31.26

05.31.25

05.31.26

05.31.25

Professional fees - Caldwell

26,343

25,010

77,039

63,589

Professional fees - IQTalent1

2,269

2,727

7,692

8,290

Consolidated professional fees

28,612

27,737

84,731

71,879

Direct expense reimbursements

209

194

668

570

Revenues

28,821

27,931

85,399

72,449

Cost of sales

21,724

21,402

65,897

56,532

Reimbursed direct expenses

209

194

668

570

Gross profit

6,888

6,335

18,834

15,347

Selling, general and administrative expenses2

4,412

4,375

14,731

14,017

Other expense3

-

112

-

112

Operating profit

2,476

1,848

4,103

1,218

Finance expenses (income)

(94

)

725

125

(115

)

Earnings before tax

2,570

1,123

3,978

1,333

Income tax expense

991

282

1,794

238

Net earnings after tax

1,579

841

2,184

1,095

Basic earnings per share

$

0.054

$

0.028

$

0.074

$

0.037

  1. Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue.

  2. Selling, general and administrative expenses include a benefit of $55 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price decrease in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $315 in the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended May 31, 2026, selling, general and administrative expenses include an expense of $325 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price increase, compared to a benefit of $284 in the same period last year.

  3. Other expense of $112 in fiscal 2025 primarily reflects separation costs of $275 related to management staff reductions at IQTalent and a net loss of $324 associated with the sublease of the Caldwell's Toronto office space. These expenses were partially offset by Caldwell's $487 benefit from the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), established by the U.S. government under the CARES Act.

"Our third quarter results reflect continued growth in consolidated revenue and improved profitability," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Professional fees increased 3% year over year to $28.6 million, while operating profit increased 34% to $2.5 million and net earnings rose to $1.6 million. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, professional fees increased 18% and operating profit more than tripled, reflecting the strength of our client relationships, the quality of our team and continued discipline in managing our cost structure."

"While overall business activity remains constructive and we continue to win new business, hiring demand moderated during the latter part of the quarter compared with the stronger market conditions experienced a year ago," Beck continued. "Geopolitical and economic uncertainty, particularly in certain international markets, has contributed to a more cautious hiring environment. Even so, search activity remains healthy, and we continue to see opportunities across sectors and geographies."

"We remain focused on execution with superior outcomes, supporting our clients through changing market conditions, recruiting high-performing partners who align with our culture, and continuing to build a platform that can deliver long-term value for clients and shareholders alike. The dividend increase reflects the Board's confidence in the strength of our business, balance sheet and long-term strategy."

The Board of Directors today also approved a 50% increase in the Company's quarterly dividend, declaring a dividend of $0.015 per Common Share (one and one-half cents per Common Share), payable to holders of Common Shares of record on July 20, 2026, to be paid on September 14, 2026.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to departing partners taking our clients to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; technological advances that may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares, including its impact on our compensation plans; affiliation agreements that may fail to renew or affiliates that may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; our limited ability to access credit; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company.

For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
slathia@caldwell.com
+1 (416) 934-2241

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Vice President, Marketing & Communications
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

As at May 31,

As at August 31,

2026

2025

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

17,581

16,436

Term deposits

-

4,123

Accounts receivable

17,361

18,637

Income taxes receivable

124

159

Unbilled revenue

12,136

9,248

Finance lease receivable

440

323

Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,317

3,568


50,959

52,494

Non-current assets

Prepaid expenses and other assets

498

312

Investments

1,522

1,601

Advances

1,574

1,028

Deferred income taxes

5,653

6,624

Property and equipment, net

1,624

1,131

Right-of-use assets, net

3,811

4,623

Finance lease receivable

1,256

1,562

Intangible assets, net

6

34

Goodwill

11,395

11,357

Total assets

78,298

80,766


Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

3,777

3,263

Dividend payable

295

74

Deferred revenue

1,218

3,846

Compensation payable

29,551

30,771

Lease liability

1,874

1,731


36,715

39,685

Non-current liabilities

Compensation payable

961

671

Lease liability

4,362

5,438


42,038

45,794

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

15,362

15,346

Contributed surplus

15,686

15,770

Treasury shares

(16

)

(2

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,271

2,201

Retained earnings

2,957

1,657

Total equity

36,260

34,972

Total liabilities and equity

78,298

80,766


THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)


Three months ended

Nine months ended


31-May-26

31-May-25

31-May-26

31-May-25

Revenues





Professional fees

28,612

27,737

84,731

71,879

Direct expense reimbursements

209

194

668

570


28,821

27,931

85,399

72,449


Cost of sales expenses

Cost of sales

21,724

21,402

65,897

56,532

Reimbursed direct expenses

209

194

668

570

21,933

21,596

66,565

57,102


Gross profit

6,888

6,335

18,834

15,347


Selling, general and administrative

4,412

4,375

14,731

14,017

Other expenses

-

112

-

112


4,412

4,487

14,731

14,129


Operating profit

2,476

1,848

4,103

1,218


Finance expenses (income)

Interest expense on lease liability

101

97

317

297

Investment income

(78

)

(168

)

(283

)

(353

)

Foreign exchange loss (income)

(117

)

796

91

-59

Earnings before income tax

2,570

1,123

3,978

1,333


Income tax expense

991

282

1,794

238

Net earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company

1,579

841

2,184

1,095


Earnings per share

Basic and diluted

$

0.05

$

0.03

$

0.07

$

0.04


CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)


Three months ended

Nine months ended

31-May-26

31-May-25

31-May-26

31-May-25


Net earnings for the period

1,579

841

2,184

1,095


Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (loss)

Loss on marketable securities

-

(2

)

-

(1

)

Cumulative translation adjustment

224

(737

)

70

417

Comprehensive earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company

1,803

102

2,254

1,511


THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)








Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)





Retained Earnings (Deficit)

Share Capital

Contributed Surplus

Treasury Shares

Cumulative Translation Adjustment

Loss on Marketable Securities

Total Equity













Balance - August 31, 2024

(609

)

15,392

15,541

-

1,806

(4

)

32,126


Net earnings for the nine months ended May 31, 2025

1,095

-

-

-

-

-

1,095


Share-based payment expense

-

-

195

-

-

-

195


Dividend payments declared

(222

)

-

-

-

-

-

(222

)


Loss on marketable securities available for sale

-

-

-

-

-

(1

)

(1

)


Shares cancelled

-

(20

)

(14

)

-

-

-

(34

)


Treasury shares

-

-

-

(2

)

-

-

(2

)


Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

417

-

417


Balance - May 31, 2025

264

15,372

15,722

(2

)

2,223

(5

)

33,574


Balance - August 31, 2025

1,657

15,346

15,770

(2

)

2,206

(5

)

34,972


Net earnings for the nine months ended May 31, 2026

2,184

-

-

-

-

-

2,184


Share-based payment expense

-

-

26

-

-

-

26


Dividend payments declared

(884

)

-

-

-

-

-

(884

)


Shares issued (cancelled)

-

16

(110

)

2

-

-

(92

)


Treasury shares

-

-

-

(16

)

-

-

(16

)


Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

70

-

70


Balance - May 31, 2026

2,957

15,362

15,686

(16

)

2,276

(5

)

36,260

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)


Nine months ended

31-May-26

31-May-25




Cash flow provided by (used in)






Operating activities



Net earnings for the period

2,184

1,095

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash

Depreciation of property and equipment

338

322

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

824

1,016

Amortization of intangible assets

28

42

Amortization of advances

974

845

Interest expense on lease liability

317

297

Share-based payment expense

26

195

Interest income related to finance lease receivable

(24

)

-

Loss (gain) on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans

5

(44

)

Losses related to equity-accounted associate

86

72

Impairment of fixed assets

-

560

Net gain on recognition of finance lease receivable

-

(381

)

Changes in working capital

(3,091

)

(6,033

)

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

1,667

(2,014

)


Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(828

)

(223

)

Payment of advances

(1,942

)

(1,372

)

Repayment of advances

-

859

Maturity of term deposits

4,123

-

Prepaid rent capitalization related to right-of-use assets

-

(21

)

Net cash from (used in) investing activities

1,353

(757

)


Financing activities

Payment of lease liability

(1,264

)

(1,321

)

Payment of dividends

(663

)

(149

)

Purchase of treasury shares

(14

)

(36

)

Issued and cancelled shares, net

(94

)

-

Sublease payments received

213

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,822

)

(1,506

)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(53

)

87

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,145

(4,190

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

16,436

19,634

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

17,581

15,444


SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-reports-third-quarter-results-and-announces-increase-of-1189033

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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