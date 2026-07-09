Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Third Quarter Results and Announces Increase of Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, ended May 31, 2026 and announced a 50% increase in its quarterly dividend. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.
Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
05.31.26
05.31.25
05.31.26
05.31.25
Professional fees - Caldwell
26,343
25,010
77,039
63,589
Professional fees - IQTalent1
2,269
2,727
7,692
8,290
Consolidated professional fees
28,612
27,737
84,731
71,879
Direct expense reimbursements
209
194
668
570
Revenues
28,821
27,931
85,399
72,449
Cost of sales
21,724
21,402
65,897
56,532
Reimbursed direct expenses
209
194
668
570
Gross profit
6,888
6,335
18,834
15,347
Selling, general and administrative expenses2
4,412
4,375
14,731
14,017
Other expense3
-
112
-
112
Operating profit
2,476
1,848
4,103
1,218
Finance expenses (income)
(94
)
725
125
(115
)
Earnings before tax
2,570
1,123
3,978
1,333
Income tax expense
991
282
1,794
238
Net earnings after tax
1,579
841
2,184
1,095
Basic earnings per share
$
0.054
$
0.028
$
0.074
$
0.037
Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue.
Selling, general and administrative expenses include a benefit of $55 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price decrease in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $315 in the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended May 31, 2026, selling, general and administrative expenses include an expense of $325 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price increase, compared to a benefit of $284 in the same period last year.
Other expense of $112 in fiscal 2025 primarily reflects separation costs of $275 related to management staff reductions at IQTalent and a net loss of $324 associated with the sublease of the Caldwell's Toronto office space. These expenses were partially offset by Caldwell's $487 benefit from the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), established by the U.S. government under the CARES Act.
"Our third quarter results reflect continued growth in consolidated revenue and improved profitability," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Professional fees increased 3% year over year to $28.6 million, while operating profit increased 34% to $2.5 million and net earnings rose to $1.6 million. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, professional fees increased 18% and operating profit more than tripled, reflecting the strength of our client relationships, the quality of our team and continued discipline in managing our cost structure."
"While overall business activity remains constructive and we continue to win new business, hiring demand moderated during the latter part of the quarter compared with the stronger market conditions experienced a year ago," Beck continued. "Geopolitical and economic uncertainty, particularly in certain international markets, has contributed to a more cautious hiring environment. Even so, search activity remains healthy, and we continue to see opportunities across sectors and geographies."
"We remain focused on execution with superior outcomes, supporting our clients through changing market conditions, recruiting high-performing partners who align with our culture, and continuing to build a platform that can deliver long-term value for clients and shareholders alike. The dividend increase reflects the Board's confidence in the strength of our business, balance sheet and long-term strategy."
The Board of Directors today also approved a 50% increase in the Company's quarterly dividend, declaring a dividend of $0.015 per Common Share (one and one-half cents per Common Share), payable to holders of Common Shares of record on July 20, 2026, to be paid on September 14, 2026.
About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.
Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.
Forward-Looking Statements
We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to departing partners taking our clients to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; technological advances that may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares, including its impact on our compensation plans; affiliation agreements that may fail to renew or affiliates that may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; our limited ability to access credit; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company.
For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
slathia@caldwell.com
+1 (416) 934-2241
Media:
Caroline Lomot, Vice President, Marketing & Communications
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
As at May 31,
As at August 31,
2026
2025
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
17,581
16,436
Term deposits
-
4,123
Accounts receivable
17,361
18,637
Income taxes receivable
124
159
Unbilled revenue
12,136
9,248
Finance lease receivable
440
323
Prepaid expenses and other assets
3,317
3,568
50,959
52,494
Non-current assets
Prepaid expenses and other assets
498
312
Investments
1,522
1,601
Advances
1,574
1,028
Deferred income taxes
5,653
6,624
Property and equipment, net
1,624
1,131
Right-of-use assets, net
3,811
4,623
Finance lease receivable
1,256
1,562
Intangible assets, net
6
34
Goodwill
11,395
11,357
Total assets
78,298
80,766
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
3,777
3,263
Dividend payable
295
74
Deferred revenue
1,218
3,846
Compensation payable
29,551
30,771
Lease liability
1,874
1,731
36,715
39,685
Non-current liabilities
Compensation payable
961
671
Lease liability
4,362
5,438
42,038
45,794
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
15,362
15,346
Contributed surplus
15,686
15,770
Treasury shares
(16
)
(2
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,271
2,201
Retained earnings
2,957
1,657
Total equity
36,260
34,972
Total liabilities and equity
78,298
80,766
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
31-May-26
31-May-25
31-May-26
31-May-25
Revenues
Professional fees
28,612
27,737
84,731
71,879
Direct expense reimbursements
209
194
668
570
28,821
27,931
85,399
72,449
Cost of sales expenses
Cost of sales
21,724
21,402
65,897
56,532
Reimbursed direct expenses
209
194
668
570
21,933
21,596
66,565
57,102
Gross profit
6,888
6,335
18,834
15,347
Selling, general and administrative
4,412
4,375
14,731
14,017
Other expenses
-
112
-
112
4,412
4,487
14,731
14,129
Operating profit
2,476
1,848
4,103
1,218
Finance expenses (income)
Interest expense on lease liability
101
97
317
297
Investment income
(78
)
(168
)
(283
)
(353
)
Foreign exchange loss (income)
(117
)
796
91
-59
Earnings before income tax
2,570
1,123
3,978
1,333
Income tax expense
991
282
1,794
238
Net earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company
1,579
841
2,184
1,095
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted
$
0.05
$
0.03
$
0.07
$
0.04
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
31-May-26
31-May-25
31-May-26
31-May-25
Net earnings for the period
1,579
841
2,184
1,095
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (loss)
Loss on marketable securities
-
(2
)
-
(1
)
Cumulative translation adjustment
224
(737
)
70
417
Comprehensive earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company
1,803
102
2,254
1,511
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Retained Earnings (Deficit)
Share Capital
Contributed Surplus
Treasury Shares
Cumulative Translation Adjustment
Loss on Marketable Securities
Total Equity
Balance - August 31, 2024
(609
)
15,392
15,541
-
1,806
(4
)
32,126
Net earnings for the nine months ended May 31, 2025
1,095
-
-
-
-
-
1,095
Share-based payment expense
-
-
195
-
-
-
195
Dividend payments declared
(222
)
-
-
-
-
-
(222
)
Loss on marketable securities available for sale
-
-
-
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
Shares cancelled
-
(20
)
(14
)
-
-
-
(34
)
Treasury shares
-
-
-
(2
)
-
-
(2
)
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
417
-
417
Balance - May 31, 2025
264
15,372
15,722
(2
)
2,223
(5
)
33,574
Balance - August 31, 2025
1,657
15,346
15,770
(2
)
2,206
(5
)
34,972
Net earnings for the nine months ended May 31, 2026
2,184
-
-
-
-
-
2,184
Share-based payment expense
-
-
26
-
-
-
26
Dividend payments declared
(884
)
-
-
-
-
-
(884
)
Shares issued (cancelled)
-
16
(110
)
2
-
-
(92
)
Treasury shares
-
-
-
(16
)
-
-
(16
)
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
70
-
70
Balance - May 31, 2026
2,957
15,362
15,686
(16
)
2,276
(5
)
36,260
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Nine months ended
31-May-26
31-May-25
Cash flow provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net earnings for the period
2,184
1,095
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash
Depreciation of property and equipment
338
322
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
824
1,016
Amortization of intangible assets
28
42
Amortization of advances
974
845
Interest expense on lease liability
317
297
Share-based payment expense
26
195
Interest income related to finance lease receivable
(24
)
-
Loss (gain) on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans
5
(44
)
Losses related to equity-accounted associate
86
72
Impairment of fixed assets
-
560
Net gain on recognition of finance lease receivable
-
(381
)
Changes in working capital
(3,091
)
(6,033
)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
1,667
(2,014
)
Investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(828
)
(223
)
Payment of advances
(1,942
)
(1,372
)
Repayment of advances
-
859
Maturity of term deposits
4,123
-
Prepaid rent capitalization related to right-of-use assets
-
(21
)
Net cash from (used in) investing activities
1,353
(757
)
Financing activities
Payment of lease liability
(1,264
)
(1,321
)
Payment of dividends
(663
)
(149
)
Purchase of treasury shares
(14
)
(36
)
Issued and cancelled shares, net
(94
)
-
Sublease payments received
213
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,822
)
(1,506
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(53
)
87
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,145
(4,190
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
16,436
19,634
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
17,581
15,444
SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-reports-third-quarter-results-and-announces-increase-of-1189033