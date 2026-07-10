

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L, VODE.DE) announced the relationship agreement dated 11 May 2023 between Vodafone and Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC, or e&, has been terminated. Earlier, e& stated that it has agreed to dispose of its entire shareholding in Vodafone to Vega. Hatem Dowidar, who was appointed to the Board of Vodafone as the nominee director of e&, has resigned from the Board with immediate effect.



e& has signed a binding agreement with Vega, an acquisition vehicle wholly owned by the Niel family group, to divest its entire holding of 3,944,743,685 ordinary shares in Vodafone, representing around 16.21% of the Vodafone share capital and 17.13% of its total voting rights, for a total consideration of 112.5 pence per share, comprised of approximately 110.5 pence paid in cash by the buyer and final dividend of 2.02 pence per share.



At last close, Vodafone Group shares were trading at 97.76 pence, down 0.22%.



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