Intea Fastigheter AB (publ): Interim report January - June 2026

CEO Charlotta Wallman Hörlin and CFO Magnus Ekström will present the Interim report January-June 2026 in an audiocast at 10.30 a.m. CET at Intea - Q2 Presentation 2026 - Finwire

Subsequent questions can be posted directly to CFO Magnus Ekström by email: magnus.ekstrom@intea.se

January - June 2026

Rental income increased by 27.3 percent (22.8) and amounted to SEK 913 million (717), of which SEK 101 million (101) related to project properties. In a like-for-like portfolio, rental income increased by 1.8 percent.

Profit from property management increased by 33.8 percent (62.2) to SEK 542 million (405). Growth per Class A and Class B share amounted to 27.2 percent (32.5).

Changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK 372 million (289), of which SEK 117 million (225) was attributable to project properties.

Profit after tax for the period totalled SEK 677 million (348).

Profit for the period attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 2.70 per Class A and Class B share 1) (1.40) and SEK 1.00 per Class D share 1) (1.00). Dividend per Class D share amounted to SEK 1.00 1) (1.00).

(1.40) and SEK 1.00 per Class D share (1.00). Dividend per Class D share amounted to SEK 1.00 (1.00). Growth in long-term net asset value (EPRA NRV) per Class A and Class B share amounted to 16.2 percent (7.9).

Total investments in existing investment properties during the period amounted to SEK 764 million (531).

Property value at the end of the period was SEK 29.7 billion compared with SEK 25.3 billion as of June 30, 2026.

April - June 2026

Rental income increased by 26.6 percent (24.0) and amounted to SEK 457 million (361), of which SEK 50 million (53) related to project properties. In a like-for-like portfolio, rental income increased by 1.2 percent.

Profit from property management increased by 34.3 percent (67.0) to SEK 278 million (207). Growth per Class A and Class B share amounted to 29.9 percent (34.9).

Changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK 155 million (143), of which SEK 55 million (175) was attributable to project properties.

Profit after tax for the quarter totalled SEK 207 million (38).

Profit for the quarter attributable to the parent company's shareholders per Class A and Class B share amounted to SEK 0.71 1) (0.03) and to SEK 0.50 per Class D share 1) (0.50). Dividend per Class D share amounted to SEK 0.50 1) (0.50).

(0.03) and to SEK 0.50 per Class D share (0.50). Dividend per Class D share amounted to SEK 0.50 (0.50). Growth in long-term net asset value (EPRA NRV) per Class A and Class B share amounted to 16.2 percent (7.9).

Total investments in existing investment properties during the quarter amounted to SEK 473 million (274).

1) There are no dilutive instruments.

Significant events during the quarter

In April, Intea acquired the Skärholmen police station with a lettable floor area to approximately 6,400 sqm. The underlying property value in the transaction was SEK 442 million. The lease runs until August 2039 with an annual rental value of approximately SEK 26 million. Closing took place in May 2026.

In the quarter, it was determined that a further investment of approximately SEK 260 million will be required for the ongoing redevelopment of the Viskan prison. The annual rental value of the additional investment is estimated at just over SEK 28 million and is calculated based on the costs incurred in the project.

In April, Intea signed an agreement with the Prison and Probation Service to expand the Ringsjön Prison from 105 to 185 places. The lease covers approximately 3,750 sqm, of which 1,550 sqm are included in a previous letting. The investment is estimated at SEK 79 million, and the initial lease term is six years. The annual rental value is based on the costs incurred in the project and is estimated at SEK 16 million.

In April, Intea entered into an agreement to divest all hydroelectric power plants at an underlying property value of SEK 68 million. Closing took place in the end of April. As a result, the sustainability target of being self-sufficient in self-produced electricity has been removed.

In April, Intea signed a lease agreement with the Prison and Probation Service in Skövde comprising approximately 1,500 sqm with an annual rental value of SEK 2.6 million. The tenant took possession in July 2026.

In June, Intea signed a lease agreement with the Swedish Police Authority in Värnamo regarding the construction of a new police station of just over 8,600 sqm with an estimated annual rental value of SEK 25 million. The total investment for Intea is estimated to amount to approximately SEK 400 million.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

In June, Intea issued two green bonds totalling SEK 1,650 million with maturities of two and five years respectively and margins of 60 and 109 bps respectively. Under the company's existing MTN programme, repurchases of outstanding bonds were also carried out for a total nominal amount of SEK 1,100 million. The settlement date was July 1, 2026.

Comment from the CEO Charlotta Wallman Hörlin

During the second quarter, we completed acquisitions amounting to SEK 440 million and invested approximately SEK 500 million in our ongoing projects while continuing to develop existing properties.

For the complete report, please refer to the attached PDF.

For further information, please contact:

Charlotta Wallman Hörlin, CEO, +46 (0) 733-24 50 25

Magnus Ekström, CFO, +46 (0) 705-49 86 02

About Intea

Intea invests in and manages social infrastructure for its own long-term management. As of June 30, 2026, the property portfolio's value amounted to SEK 29.7 billion, with a lettable floor area of 704,000 sqm. The property portfolio consists of properties and projects with public tenants, such as justice, higher education, and healthcare. Read more at www.intea.se.

This information is information that Intea Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-10 07:30 CEST.

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