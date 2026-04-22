Intea Fastigheter AB: Communiqué from the Annual General Meeting of Intea Fastigheter AB (publ)

At the Annual General Meeting of Intea Fastigheter AB (publ) (the "Company") on April 22, 2026, the following resolutions were adopted. The resolutions were adopted in accordance with the submitted proposals, as stated in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.intea.se.

Adoption of the accounts for 2025

The income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2025-01-01 - 2025-12-31 for the Company and the group were adopted.

Appropriation of the Company's result

The Annual General Meeting resolved on a dividend of SEK 1.00 per ordinary share of class A and B. The Annual General Meeting determined that the record date shall be April 29, 2026.

The Annual General Meeting further resolved on a dividend of SEK 2.00 per ordinary share of class D with quarterly payment of SEK 0.50. The Annual General Meeting determined that the record dates for dividend on ordinary shares of class D shall be June 30, 2026, September 30, 2026, December 30, 2026 and March 31, 2027.

The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on the third business day after each record date.

Resolution on discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO, as well as the resigning Board members from liability for the financial year 2025-01-01 - 2025-12-31.

Election of members of the Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting determined that the Board of Directors shall consist of six ordinary members and that a registered accounting firm is appointed as auditor.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Carina Åkerström, Christian Haglund, Henrik Lindekrantz, Jörgen Eriksson, Mattias Grahn and Pernilla Ramslöv as members of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect KPMG AB as auditor until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027. Mattias Johansson will continue as auditor-in-charge.

Election of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved to elect Carina Åkerström as new Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Fees for the Board of Directors and the auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the total fee to the Board of Directors shall amount to SEK 2,000,000. The individual fees to the members of the Board of Directors were determined as follows:

SEK 600,000 to the Chairperson of the Board; and

SEK 350,000 to each other member of the Board.

Mattias Grahn has waived the right to receive Board fees.

No certain fees shall be paid for committee work.

The auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved current account.

Approval of the Board of Directors' remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report.

Authorization to the Board of Directors to resolve on new issues, of shares, warrants and convertibles

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors, within the framework of the current Articles of Association, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, on one or more occasions up until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on an increase of the Company's share capital through a new issue of ordinary shares of class A, class B, class D, warrants, and/or convertibles in the Company. The total number of shares covered by such new issues may correspond to a maximum of fifteen percent of the share capital in the Company, based on the share capital in the Company at the time when the Board of Directors first utilizes the authorization. The issues shall be made at a market subscription price, subject to a market issue discount where applicable, and payment shall, in addition to cash payment, be possible by contribution in kind or by set-off, or otherwise subject to conditions. The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for any deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights are to enable issues to be made to finance the acquisition of real estate or real estate companies, or parts of real estate or real estate companies, or to finance general business purposes.

Resolution on long-term incentive program for employees - LTIP 2026

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt a long-term incentive program for employees within the Company through the issue of a maximum of 1,600,000 warrants for transfer to the participants. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new ordinary share of class B in the Company during a period of 30 days from the day of publication of the Company's interim report for the period January 1 - March 31, 2029, but no later than June 15, 2029.

For further information, please contact:

Charlotta Wallman Hörlin, CEO, +46 (0) 733-24 50 25

About Intea

Intea invests in and manages social infrastructure for its own long-term management. As of March 31, 2026, the property portfolio's value amounted to SEK 28.7 billion, with a lettable floor area of 694,000 sqm. The property portfolio consists of properties and projects with public tenants, such as justice, higher education, and healthcare. Read more at www.intea.se.