Intea Fastigheter AB: Intea acquires police station in southern Stockholm

Intea has acquired the Skärholmen police station in southern Stockholm. The lettable area amounts to approximately 6,400 sqm and the underlying property value in the transaction amounts to SEK 441.5 million before deductions for deferred tax of approximately SEK 12.0 million.

The police station is located on the leasehold property Måsholmen 19 in Stockholm. The plot area amounts to approximately 1,000 sqm. The lease agreement runs until August 2039 with an annual rental value of SEK 25.8 million with 85 percent CPI indexation.

The acquisition is made indirectly through a company and closing is planned for May 2026. The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Jacobsson, Head of Business Development and Projects, +46 (0) 733 75 56 10

Mikael Drozdjibob, CEO Intea Mälardalen, +46 (0) 708 12 58 28

About Intea

Intea invests in and manages social infrastructure for its own long-term management. As of December 31, 2025, the property portfolio's value amounted to SEK 28.0 billion, with a leasable area of 694,000 sqm. The property portfolio consists of properties and projects with public tenants, such as justice, higher education, and healthcare. Read more at www.intea.se.