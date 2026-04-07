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WKN: A40XCK | ISIN: SE0017072259 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DZ0
Frankfurt
31.03.26 | 09:55
6,255 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEA FASTIGHETER AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEA FASTIGHETER AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3706,65014:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 11:00 Uhr
32 Leser
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Intea Fastigheter AB: Intea acquires police station in southern Stockholm

Intea has acquired the Skärholmen police station in southern Stockholm. The lettable area amounts to approximately 6,400 sqm and the underlying property value in the transaction amounts to SEK 441.5 million before deductions for deferred tax of approximately SEK 12.0 million.

The police station is located on the leasehold property Måsholmen 19 in Stockholm. The plot area amounts to approximately 1,000 sqm. The lease agreement runs until August 2039 with an annual rental value of SEK 25.8 million with 85 percent CPI indexation.

The acquisition is made indirectly through a company and closing is planned for May 2026. The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Jacobsson, Head of Business Development and Projects, +46 (0) 733 75 56 10
Mikael Drozdjibob, CEO Intea Mälardalen, +46 (0) 708 12 58 28

About Intea

Intea invests in and manages social infrastructure for its own long-term management. As of December 31, 2025, the property portfolio's value amounted to SEK 28.0 billion, with a leasable area of 694,000 sqm. The property portfolio consists of properties and projects with public tenants, such as justice, higher education, and healthcare. Read more at www.intea.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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