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WKN: A40XCK | ISIN: SE0017072259 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DZ0
Frankfurt
17.04.26 | 09:16
7,190 Euro
-0,42 % -0,030
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEA FASTIGHETER AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEA FASTIGHETER AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2207,40009:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 09:00 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Intea Fastigheter AB: Intea divests hydroelectric power plants

Intea has entered into an agreement to divest all hydroelectric power plants at an underlying property value of SEK 68 million.

As a result, the sustainability target of being self-sufficient in terms of self-produced electricity has been removed.

Closing is expected to take place at the end of April 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Charlotta Wallman Hörlin, CEO, +46 (0) 733 24 50 25

About Intea

Intea invests in and manages social infrastructure for its own long-term management. As of December 31, 2025, the property portfolio's value amounted to SEK 28.0 billion, with a leasable area of 694,000 sqm. The property portfolio consists of properties and projects with public tenants, such as justice, higher education, and healthcare. Read more at www.intea.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.