Intea Fastigheter AB: Intea divests hydroelectric power plants

Intea has entered into an agreement to divest all hydroelectric power plants at an underlying property value of SEK 68 million.

As a result, the sustainability target of being self-sufficient in terms of self-produced electricity has been removed.

Closing is expected to take place at the end of April 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Charlotta Wallman Hörlin, CEO, +46 (0) 733 24 50 25

About Intea

Intea invests in and manages social infrastructure for its own long-term management. As of December 31, 2025, the property portfolio's value amounted to SEK 28.0 billion, with a leasable area of 694,000 sqm. The property portfolio consists of properties and projects with public tenants, such as justice, higher education, and healthcare. Read more at www.intea.se.