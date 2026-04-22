Intea Fastigheter AB: Interim report January - March 2026

CEO Charlotta Wallman Hörlin and CFO Magnus Ekström will present the Interim report January-March 2026 in an audiocast at 10.30 a.m. CET at https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/intea/q1-2026-english/

Subsequent questions can be posted directly to CFO Magnus Ekström by email: magnus.ekstrom@intea.se

January - March 2026

Rental income increased by 28.1 percent (21.6) to SEK 456 million (356), of which SEK 51 million (48) related to project properties. In a like-for-like portfolio, rental income increased by 2.4 percent.

Profit from property management increased by 33.3 percent to SEK 264 million (198). Growth per Class A and Class B share amounted to 24.4 percent (30.2).

Changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK 217 million (146), of which SEK 62 million (50) was attributable to project properties.

Profit after tax for the period totalled SEK 470 million (310).

Profit for the period attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 2.00 per Class A and Class B share 1) (1.39) and SEK 0.50 per Class D share 1) (0.50). Dividend per Class D share amounted to SEK 0.50 1) (0.50).

(1.39) and SEK 0.50 per Class D share (0.50). Dividend per Class D share amounted to SEK 0.50 (0.50). Growth in long-term net asset value (EPRA NRV) per Class A and Class B share amounted to 18.9 percent (2.4).

Total investments in existing investment properties during the period amounted to SEK 279 million (248).

Property value at the end of the period was SEK 28.7 billion (28.0).

1) There are no dilutive instruments.

Significant events during the quarter

In January 2026, Intea acquired a property with an ongoing project in Uppsala. Upon completion, the lettable floor area will amount to approximately 6,600 sqm and will be fully leased by a government agency. The underlying property value in the transaction was SEK 160 million. The total investment, including the acquisition, is estimated at SEK 266 million.

In January 2026, Rikard Nyhrén joined Intea as the new Head of Asset Management. Rikard is part of the company's management team with responsibility for overall management.

In February, Intea issued a green bond loan of SEK 600 million with a three-year maturity and a margin of 85 bps. Under the company's existing MTN programme, repurchases of outstanding bonds were also carried out for a total nominal amount of SEK 264 million.

In March, Intea issued a green bond loan of SEK 700 million with a four-year maturity and a margin of 93 bps. Under the company's existing MTN programme, repurchases of outstanding bonds were also carried out for a total nominal amount of SEK 380 million.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

In April, Intea acquired the Skärholmen police station with a lettable floor area of approximately 6,400 sqm. The underlying property value in the transaction was SEK 442 million. The lease runs until August 2039 with an annual rental value of approximately SEK 26 million. Possession is scheduled for May 2026.

An additional SEK 250 million will be invested in the ongoing redevelopment at Viskan Prison. The annual rental value for the increased investment is based on costs incurred in the project and is estimated at just over SEK 27 million.

Intea has entered into an agreement with the Prison and Probation Service for the expansion of the Ringsjön Prison from 105 to 185 places. The lease covers approximately 3,750 sqm, of which 1,550 sqm are included in a previous letting, and has an initial lease term of six years. The annual rental value is based on costs incurred in the project and is estimated at SEK 16 million.

Intea has entered into an agreement to divest all hydroelectric power plants at an underlying property value of SEK 68 million. As a result, the sustainability target of being self-sufficient in terms of self-produced electricity has been removed.

Intea has entered into an agreement with the Prison and Probation Service in Skövde of approximately 1,500 sqm with an annual rental value of SEK 2.6 million.

Comment from the CEO Charlotta Wallman Hörlin

The year began with a period of stable management combined with continued development across the portfolio. We continued to build value in our existing portfolio while also completing acquisitions with a total investment commitment of just over SEK 700 million. During the first quarter, we invested just under SEK 300 million in ongoing projects, including almost SEK 100 million in the first phase of the Kristianstad Prison expansion and just over SEK 100 million in the Custody Unit project in Västerås.

For the complete report, please refer to the attached PDF.

For further information, please contact:

Charlotta Wallman Hörlin, CEO, +46 (0) 733-24 50 25

Magnus Ekström, CFO, +46 (0) 705-49 86 02

About Intea

Intea invests in and manages social infrastructure for its own long-term management. As of March 31, 2026, the property portfolio's value amounted to SEK 28.7 billion, with a lettable floor area of 694,000 sqm. The property portfolio consists of properties and projects with public tenants, such as justice, higher education, and healthcare. Read more at www.intea.se.

This information is information that Intea Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-22 07:30 CEST.

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