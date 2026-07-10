AS Ekspress Grupp stops publishing information about digital subscriptions

In connection with the resolution of the General Meeting of AS Ekspress Grupp held on 1 June 2026 to terminate the trading with the shares of Ekspress Grupp on the Baltic main list of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange, the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp has decided to stop publishing information about Group's digital subscriptions.

Ekspress Grupp's business operations will continue as usual.

Rain Sarapuu

CFO of the Group

rain.sarapuu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.