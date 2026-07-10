

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Tryg A/S (TRYG.CO), a Scandinavian insurance company, Friday said that its second-quarter profit declined, impacted by a 1.2 billion Danish Kroner one-off provision on Danish workers' compensation insurance. While the company declared a dividend for the quarter, it also revealed the outlook for fiscal 2027.



The company posted second quarter profit of 874 million Danish Kroner or 1.42 Kroner per share, down from profit of 1.53 billion Kroner or 2.50 Kroner per share in the same period last year.



During the three months, pre-tax profit fell to 1.08 billion Kroner from 2.04 billion Kroner in the year-ago quarter.



The company's insurance service result declined to 1.19 billion Kroner from 2.31 billion Kroner in the corresponding period of fiscal 2025.



Tryg A/S said that it will also be paying a dividend of 2.5 Kroner per share for the second quarter.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2027, the company predicts an insurance service result of between 8.0 billion Kroner and 8.4 billion Kroner.



On the Copenhagen Exchange, TRYG.CO is up 0.06 percent on Friday's trading at 154.10 Danish Kroner.



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