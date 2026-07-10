Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest Heal Wellness ("Heal") location located at 370 Taunton Road East, Unit 7, in Taunton Gardens, Whitby, Ontario, this Saturday, July 11th, 2026. This location will see Heal join anchor tenants such as LA Fitness & Farm Boy. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, smoothies, and other better-for-you menu offerings built around clean ingredients and an active lifestyle.





Happy Belly 1

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Heal Wellness continues to gain momentum as consumer demand for functional, wellness-focused QSR concepts grows across both urban and suburban markets. With its strong brand positioning, scalable format, and expanding franchise pipeline, Heal is well positioned to deepen its footprint across Ontario and other key Canadian regions.

"Opening Heal in Whitby marks another milestone in our Ontario expansion strategy," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "Whitby represents a strong, community-oriented market with attractive demographic fundamentals, continued residential growth, and consistent daily traffic driven by families, professionals, students, commuters, and health-conscious consumers. Located in the heart of Durham Region, Whitby benefits from established neighborhoods, growing new communities, strong commuter connectivity, active retail corridors, and access to major transportation routes serving the broader GTA. The market's mix of residential density, schools, fitness, service, grocery, and restaurant uses supports steady visitation throughout the day and aligns well with Heal's functional, grab-and-go offering. These characteristics make Whitby an ideal location for Heal and support our confidence in the brand's sustainable, long-term unit performance."





Happy Belly 2

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"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading acai and smoothie bowl brand," said Sean Black. "With 44 locations now open and more than 164 in development, Heal remains a key driver of growth within Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 686 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. We continue to build a predictable and disciplined growth engine designed to create long-term shareholder value."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.





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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.