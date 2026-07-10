Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - HEAL Wellness ("Heal"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF), is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, built around clean ingredients and a better-for-you lifestyle, is excited to announce a limited-time collaboration with globally recognized skincare brand LANEIGE in celebration of the launch of the new Açaí Mango Lip Sleeping Mask and Açaí Mango Lip Glowy Balm.

HEAL Wellness 1



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Available exclusively at all 44 HEAL Wellness locations across Canada from Saturday, July 11th, 2026 through Thursday, August 6th, 2026, the collaboration introduces the Açaí Mango Bowl by LANEIGE; a tropical twist on HEAL's signature açaí offering inspired by the vibrant flavors and colors of LANEIGE's newest lip care collection. To celebrate the launch, the first 20 guests to purchase an Açaí Mango Bowl at each HEAL Wellness location on July 11th, 2026, will receive a complimentary full-size LANEIGE Açaí Mango Lip Sleeping Mask, while quantities last.

This partnership marks an exciting milestone for both brands, bringing together wellness, beauty, and lifestyle in a way that feels authentic to each community. While LANEIGE is recognized globally for its innovative skincare products and cult-favorite lip treatments, HEAL Wellness has built a loyal following across Canada through its lineup of fresh smoothie bowls, smoothies, and wellness-focused offerings. The collaboration represents more than a product launch - it is a celebration of self-care, daily rituals, and the intersection between feeling good and looking good.

Created exclusively for this collaboration, the Açaí Mango Bowl introduces an entirely new flavor profile to HEAL's açaí lineup. For the first time, HEAL has reimagined its traditional açaí base by introducing mango, creating a brighter, more tropical foundation that delivers on the bowl's name from the very first bite. The bowl is layered with mango and pineapple and finished with a brand-new mango coconut cream swirled throughout, offering guests a refreshing and vibrant tropical experience unlike anything currently available on HEAL's menu.

HEAL Wellness 2



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Visually, the bowl is among the most striking products HEAL has launched to date. The vibrant yellow mango coconut cream contrasts against HEAL's signature deep purple açaí base, intentionally reflecting the colour palette of LANEIGE's new Açaí Mango Lip Collection. The result is a product that feels instantly recognizable across both brands while creating a highly shareable and visually engaging experience for guests.

About HEAL Wellness

HEAL Wellness is a wholly owned subsidiary of Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) and was founded with a mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. The brand offers a diverse range of smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, smoothies, and wellness-focused menu items made with thoughtfully selected ingredients and superfoods. With locations across Canada and continued expansion nationwide, HEAL has become one of the country's fastest-growing wellness-focused quick-service brands.

About LANEIGE

LANEIGE is a globally recognized skincare brand known for its innovative hydration-focused products and award-winning lip care collections. Available through Sephora and other leading beauty retailers worldwide, LANEIGE has built a loyal global following through its commitment to effective skincare solutions and trend-setting product innovation.



Sean Black

CEO and Director, Happy Belly Food Group and Heal Wellness

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.