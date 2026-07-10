TRATON SE: TRATON GROUP increases unit sales by 4% to 82,900 vehicles in the second quarter of 2026

TRATON GROUP increases unit sales by 4% to 82,900 vehicles in the second quarter of 2026
Munich, July 10, 2026 - In a market environment that continues to be characterized by uncertainty, the TRATON GROUP increased its total unit sales in the second quarter of 2026 - based on preliminary figures - by 4% compared to the prior-year quarter, to 82,900 vehicles. This marks a sequential improvement from the first quarter of 2026, where unit sales stood at 68,600 vehicles. As a result, cumulative unit sales for the first half of 2026 reached 151,500 vehicles, only 1% below the prior-year level.
TRATON GROUP unit sales:
|Q2 2026
|Q2 2025
|Delta
|H1 2026
|H1 2025
|Delta
|TRATON GROUP
|82,900
|80,000
|4%
|151,500
|153,100
|-1%
|of which all-electric vehicles
|1,050
|630
|67%
|1,910
|1,250
|53%
|- Scania Vehicles & Services
|26,300
|24,600
|7%
|47,300
|46,800
|1%
|of which all-electric vehicles
|270
|120
|126%
|400
|220
|79%
|- MAN Truck & Bus
|27,300
|26,400
|3%
|50,900
|47,000
|8%
|of which all-electric vehicles
|560
|430
|30%
|1,100
|800
|37%
|- International Motors
|16,200
|17,600
|-8%
|29,500
|34,500
|-15%
|of which all-electric vehicles
|210
|90
|127%
|390
|180
|120%
|- Volkswagen Truck & Bus
|13,100
|11,400
|15%
|23,800
|24,800
|-4%
|of which all-electric vehicles
|20
|0
|n/a
|20
|50
|-53%
Percentage changes are based on unrounded figures
Scania Vehicles & Services increased its unit sales by 7% in the second quarter of 2026. The main drivers were the launch of the NEXT ERA product line in the Chinese market and the government supported "Move Brasil" incentive program in Brazil. In the first half of 2026, unit sales amounted to 47,300 vehicles, broadly unchanged compared with the prior-year period.
MAN Truck & Bus recorded a 3% increase in unit sales in the second quarter of 2026. The German market, which is particularly important for MAN, developed less dynamically than the rest of Europe. In the first half of 2026, MAN's unit sales were 8% above the prior-year level.
International Motors posted a 8% decline in unit sales in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the prior-year quarter, marking an improvement compared with the first quarter of 2026. The US market recently showed encouraging signs of a recovery in customer demand, which is now gradually being reflected in unit sales and is expected to become more visible in the second half of 2026. For the first half of 2026, unit sales were down 15% year-on-year.
Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB) recorded a 15% increase in unit sales in the second quarter of 2026. Here, too, the government supported incentive program in Brazil had a positive impact. In the first half of 2026, VWTB recorded a 4% decline in unit sales due to the weak first quarter.
The TRATON GROUP will publish its 2026 Half-Year Financial Report on July 23, 2026. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/
Contact
Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com
Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com
TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.