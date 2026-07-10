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WKN: A1T7SE | ISIN: SE0005127818 | Ticker-Symbol: EFE
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 11:25
14,410 Euro
-1,44 % -0,210
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAGAX AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAGAX AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,56014,57017:11
14,56014,57017:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 11:00 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sagax AB: Sagax Invests Sek 310 Milion In Finland

Sagax has acquired 2 properties for the equivalent of SEK 310 million. The properties comprise 17,100 square metres of lettable area and 47,600 square metres of freehold land. The annual rental income amounts to the equivalent of SEK 23 million. The occupancy rate is 100% and the average remaining lease term is 11.1 years.

Closing has taken place today. The acquisition will be reported in Sagax segment Finland.

For further information, please contact CEO David Mindus, tel +46 8 545 83 540.

About AB Sagax
AB Sagax is a property company whose business concept is to invest in commercial properties, primarily in the warehouse and light industrial segment. Sagax's property holdings per 31 March 2026 amounted to 5,350,000 square metres, distributed over 1,050 properties. AB Sagax (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. More information is available at www.sagax.se.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.