Sagax AB: Sagax Invests Sek 310 Milion In Finland

Sagax has acquired 2 properties for the equivalent of SEK 310 million. The properties comprise 17,100 square metres of lettable area and 47,600 square metres of freehold land. The annual rental income amounts to the equivalent of SEK 23 million. The occupancy rate is 100% and the average remaining lease term is 11.1 years.

Closing has taken place today. The acquisition will be reported in Sagax segment Finland.

For further information, please contact CEO David Mindus, tel +46 8 545 83 540.

About AB Sagax

AB Sagax is a property company whose business concept is to invest in commercial properties, primarily in the warehouse and light industrial segment. Sagax's property holdings per 31 March 2026 amounted to 5,350,000 square metres, distributed over 1,050 properties. AB Sagax (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. More information is available at www.sagax.se.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.