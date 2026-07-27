Sagax AB: Sagax Invests Sek 630 Million Through 3 Transactions

Sagax has acquired 5 properties through 3 separate transactions for the equivalent of SEK 630 million. The properties comprise 90,500 square metres of lettable area mainly consisting of premises for warehousing and light industrial purposes and 251,300 square metres of freehold land. The annual rental income amounts to the equivalent of SEK 48 million. The occupancy rate is 100% and the average remaining lease term is 5.9 years.

Closing has taken place for acquisitions totalling SEK 448 million. Of the remaining acquisitions, closing for SEK 70 million is expected during the third quarter of 2026 and for SEK 112 million during the first quarter of 2027.

The acquisitions will be reported in Sagax's segments Iberia (SEK 560 million) and Germany (SEK 70 million).

For further information, please contact CEO David Mindus, tel +46 8 545 83 540.

About AB Sagax

AB Sagax is a property company whose business concept is to invest in commercial properties, primarily in the warehouse and light industrial segment. Sagax's property holdings per 30 June 2026 amounted to 5,478,000 square metres, distributed over 1,065 properties. AB Sagax (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. More information is available at www.sagax.se.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.