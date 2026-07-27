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WKN: A1T7SE | ISIN: SE0005127818 | Ticker-Symbol: EFE
Tradegate
23.07.26 | 09:45
14,800 Euro
+1,30 % +0,190
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAGAX AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAGAX AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,89014,94009:24
14,89014,94009:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sagax AB: Sagax Invests Sek 630 Million Through 3 Transactions

Sagax has acquired 5 properties through 3 separate transactions for the equivalent of SEK 630 million. The properties comprise 90,500 square metres of lettable area mainly consisting of premises for warehousing and light industrial purposes and 251,300 square metres of freehold land. The annual rental income amounts to the equivalent of SEK 48 million. The occupancy rate is 100% and the average remaining lease term is 5.9 years.

Closing has taken place for acquisitions totalling SEK 448 million. Of the remaining acquisitions, closing for SEK 70 million is expected during the third quarter of 2026 and for SEK 112 million during the first quarter of 2027.

The acquisitions will be reported in Sagax's segments Iberia (SEK 560 million) and Germany (SEK 70 million).

For further information, please contact CEO David Mindus, tel +46 8 545 83 540.

About AB Sagax
AB Sagax is a property company whose business concept is to invest in commercial properties, primarily in the warehouse and light industrial segment. Sagax's property holdings per 30 June 2026 amounted to 5,478,000 square metres, distributed over 1,065 properties. AB Sagax (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. More information is available at www.sagax.se.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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