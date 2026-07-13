Sagax AB: Interim Report January-june 2026

FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2026

Rental revenue increased 4% to SEK 2,719 M (SEK 2,621 M in the year-earlier period).

Profit from property management attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders amounted to SEK 2,151 M (2,162).

Profit from property management per Class A and B share after dilution amounted to SEK 5.89 (6.01).

Property revaluation had an impact on profit of SEK 831 M (-388).

Revaluation of financial instruments had an impact on profit of SEK 282 M (-148).

Profit after tax for the period attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders was SEK 2,690 M (1,354).

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 1,875 M (2,007), corresponding to SEK 5.15 (5.45) per Class A and B share after dilution.

Net investments in properties amounted to SEK 2,219 M (2,169), of which property acquisitions accounted for SEK 2,181 M (1,749).

SECOND QUARTER OF 2026

Rental revenue increased 5% to SEK 1,375 M (SEK 1,314 M in the year-earlier period).

Profit from property management attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders amounted to SEK 1,122 M (1,109).

Profit from property management per Class A and B share after dilution amounted to SEK 3.04 (3.09).

Property revaluation had an impact on profit of SEK 371 M (-371).

Revaluation of financial instruments had an impact on profit of SEK 74 M (-179).

Profit after tax for the quarter attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders was SEK 1,315M (476).

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 1,107 M (1,137), corresponding to SEK 3.08 (3.06) per Class A and B share after dilution.

Net investments in properties amounted to SEK 1,803 M (1,128), of which property acquisitions accounted for SEK 1,617 M (900).

Sagax carried out a directed new share issue of 30 million Class D common shares. The issue raised SEK 1,005 M for the company, before transaction costs.

ADJUSTED FORECAST FOR 2026

Profit from property management for 2026 attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders, meaning profit before revaluations and tax, based on the current property portfolio, announced acquisitions and divestments and current exchange rates, is expected to amount to SEK 4,600 M. The previously provided forecast amounted to SEK 4,500 M and was presented in the 2025 year-end report.

For further information, please contact CEO David Mindus, tel +46 8 545 83 540.

About AB Sagax

AB Sagax is a property company whose business concept is to invest in commercial properties, primarily in the warehouse and light industrial segment. Sagax's property holdings per 30 June 2026 amounted to 5,478,000 square metres, distributed over 1,065 properties. AB Sagax (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. More information is available at www.sagax.se.

This information is information that AB Sagax (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on July 13, 2026, at 01:30 p.m. CEST.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.