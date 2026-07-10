Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Appoints John Blank as Chief Operating Officer and Names Regional Managing Partners

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the appointment of John Blank as chief operating officer and the establishment of a new regional managing partner structure designed to support the firm's continued growth, strengthen operational effectiveness, and enhance coordination across its global platform.

John Blank has been appointed chief operating officer of Caldwell. He will oversee the firm's global operations while continuing to serve clients as a managing partner in Caldwell's Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice.

In his new role, Blank will oversee Caldwell's business and people operations, including regional leadership, talent and people operations, operating effectiveness, and the firm's professional leverage model. Working closely with President & Chief Executive Officer Chris Beck, the regional managing partners, and the firm's practice leaders, Blank will focus on strengthening execution, communication, accountability, and collaboration across the organization.

As part of this leadership structure, Peter Reed has been named regional managing partner, United States; Drew Railton has been named regional managing partner, Canada; Alex Alcott has been named regional managing partner, Europe; and Rob Wilder has been named regional managing partner, Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

"John is a highly respected leader who has already played an important role in strengthening collaboration, partner recruitment, onboarding, and leadership engagement across the firm," said Chris Beck, president & chief executive officer. "As Caldwell continues to grow globally, this appointment reflects our commitment to building a more connected, accountable, and scalable organization. John combines strong operational leadership with a deep understanding of our business, culture, and clients, and I look forward to working closely with him and our regional leadership team as we continue to strengthen the way we operate across regions, practices, and offices. This structure allows our practice leaders to remain focused on serving clients, growing their markets, developing strategic relationships, and driving revenue growth, while John and our regional leadership team focus on strengthening how we operate and execute as a firm."

The regional managing partner structure establishes clear leadership accountability across Caldwell's global operations. Reporting to Blank and working closely with the firm's practice leaders, the regional managing partners will help drive execution of strategic priorities, support partner performance and development, strengthen office culture, and ensure greater alignment across office and geographies.

Blank joined Caldwell in 2014 and currently leads the firm's Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice. With more than 20 years of executive search experience, he specializes in recruiting board directors, CEOs, and senior executives for private equity-backed healthcare, healthcare technology, managed care, and provider services organizations.

Over the course of his career, Blank has advised private equity firms, boards, and executive leadership teams on leadership recruitment and succession across all stages of the investment lifecycle, including executive team buildouts, board recruitment, management assessment, and succession planning. He is known for his client-centered approach, strong execution capabilities, and long-standing relationships across the healthcare and investor communities.

"This is an exciting moment for Caldwell," said John Blank. "We have built a strong platform, exceptional client relationships, and a highly collaborative culture. My focus will be on helping the firm operate with greater alignment, consistency, and efficiency as we continue to grow globally. I look forward to partnering with our regional managing partners, practice leaders, and colleagues across the firm to strengthen execution and support continued success for our clients and our people."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don't just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we're the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-appoints-john-blank-as-chief-operating-officer-and-name-1189031