

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Volkswagen AG (VOW.BE) on Friday reported lower vehicle deliveries in the second quarter and first half of 2026, as sharp declines in China outweighed growth in most other regions.



The company delivered about 2.08 million vehicles worldwide in the second quarter, down 8.6% from 2.27 million vehicles a year earlier.



Deliveries in China fell 36.6% to 424,300 vehicles from 669,700 a year ago. Deliveries also declined 7.2% in Asia-Pacific excluding China and 1.9% in the Middle East and Africa.



The weakness in China was partly offset by growth of 9.4% in South America, 7.7% in North America, 6.7% in Central and Eastern Europe, and 1.8% in Western Europe.



For the first half of 2026, global deliveries totaled about 4.13 million vehicles, down 6.3% from 4.41 million vehicles in the prior-year period. China remained the biggest drag on performance, with deliveries falling 25.9% in the first six months of the year.



Currently, Volkswagen shares are trading at €70.78, down 1.03% on Xetra.



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