

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anticipation ahead of the U.S. listing of South Korean memory chip leader SK Hynix as well as a pause in the reignited U.S.-Iran conflict boosted crypto market sentiment. Overall crypto market capitalization increased more than 2 percent during the past 24 hours while Bitcoin touched a high of $64,556 during the period.



The surge in cryptocurrency markets come amidst positive sentiment in the Wall Street indexes. While sovereign bond yields have mostly declined, crude oil prices are trading directionless around the flatline. The Dollar Index is firm around the flatline while gold prices have retreated.



Crypto market sentiment, as measured by the CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index which was at 28 (fear) a day ago increased to 31 (fear) in tandem with the easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The index remains above the level of 25 a week ago that also implied a mood of fear in the market.



Liquidation statistics from Coinglass reveal a short squeeze in the market. Of the aggregate level of liquidations of $214 million during the past 24 hours, long positions amount to $49 million whereas short positions liquidated aggregate to $165 million.



Aggregate crypto market capitalization has gained 2.1 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.2 trillion. The surge in overall crypto market capitalization was accompanied by a 4-percent dip in trading volumes.



More than 50 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas only around 5 are trading with overnight losses of 1 percent or more.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 2.5 percent higher at $64,448.08. The current price is around 49 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency is still saddled with losses of more than 26 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows rising to $95 million on Thursday from $85 million on Wednesday. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped with net outflows of $63 million followed by ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) that recorded net outflows of $40 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is juxtaposed between Tesla ranked 13th and Samsung ranked 15th.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 3.4 percent higher at $1,803.16. The leading alternate coin is trading 64 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,805.34 and $1,730.89. Ethereum is still grappling with year-to-date losses of more than 39 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $52 million on Thursday versus net inflows of $71 million on Wednesday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with net outflows of $34 million.



Ethereum is continuing in the 95th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin's crypto market dominance has increased to 58.63 percent from 58.23 percent a day earlier. The market share of Ethereum, the leading alternate coin has increased to 9.87 percent from 9.74 percent of the overall crypto market a day earlier. Tether, the leading stablecoin witnessed market share dropping to 8.37 percent from 8.54 percent a day ago.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 0.85 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $574.27. BNB is trading 58 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency rallied 0.99 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.10, around 71 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) gained 1.25 percent overnight to $78.93. SOL's current price is around 73 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall slipped 0.21 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3306. The trading price is 25 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) rallied 1.35 percent overnight, to trade at $68.76, around 11 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall rallied 2.4 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0741. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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