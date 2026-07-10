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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2026 17:38 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: As U.S. Markets Reach Record Highs, ELEKTROS Advances Its Vision for the Next Generation of High-Speed EV Charging

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing innovative opportunities in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle charging industry. As demand for dependable, high-speed charging solutions continues to grow, the Company remains focused on evaluating strategic initiatives that management believes can support sustainable long-term growth and enhance shareholder value.

The Company continues to evaluate potential locations for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations operating under the ELEKTROS brand. Any future installations remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Management believes that reliable charging infrastructure will continue to play an important role in the expansion of electric mobility. Accordingly, ELEKTROS intends to carefully assess site selection, branding, customer demand, operational planning, and other strategic considerations as it advances its long-term business objectives.

"Our goal is to thoughtfully pursue opportunities that can strengthen our business while positioning ELEKTROS for long-term success," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "We remain committed to disciplined execution, innovation, and creating lasting value for our shareholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Proposed projects, negotiations, installations, expansion initiatives, and other business opportunities remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.
West Palm Beach, Florida
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/as-u.s.-markets-reach-record-highs-elektros-advances-its-vision-for-the-next-generation-1189310

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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