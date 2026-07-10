

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidji Simo, OpenAI's head of product and business, has stepped down from her executive role to focus on recovering from a chronic illness, ending a tenure of less than a year at the artificial intelligence company.



Simo, who joined OpenAI in 2025 after serving as chief executive of Instacart, said she is leaving after taking medical leave that began in April. She shared that she has been living with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) since being diagnosed in 2019, and has spent years managing symptoms, treatments, and ongoing medical care.



In a post on X, Simo said she had repeatedly put off prioritizing her health and described stepping away as a difficult but necessary decision. She will stay connected to OpenAI as a part-time adviser. In the meantime, President Greg Brockman who took over responsibility for product during her leave will continue to oversee those functions. Chief Executive Sam Altman thanked Simo for her work and friendship, saying he was grateful for the impact she made during her time at the company.



Simo's departure comes as OpenAI navigates a period of significant change. The company confidentially filed for an initial public offering last month but has reportedly pushed back listing plans until at least 2027.



The move also follows several recent senior executive departures, as OpenAI faces intensifying competition from Anthropic in the fast-moving AI market.



Before joining OpenAI, Simo led Instacart through its public listing and previously spent more than a decade at Meta, where she held several senior leadership roles, including head of the Facebook app.



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