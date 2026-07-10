

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk has outlined an ambitious plan to build self-sustaining human settlements on the Moon and Mars, saying SpaceX aims to begin shipping construction materials to both destinations before the end of 2026.



Musk said the company would first send autonomous robots to build core infrastructure before astronauts arrive. The Moon is SpaceX's near-term priority because it is closer to Earth, and Musk said he wants a permanent lunar settlement in place within the next decade.



He added that cargo missions to Mars could begin within seven years, with self-sustaining cities on the Red Planet envisioned between 2045 and 2055.



To support the effort, SpaceX has filed applications with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for a constellation of 100,000 satellites. The network would be designed to improve communications between Earth, the Moon, and Mars, while also providing computing capacity for AI-powered robotic systems.



The strategy relies heavily on Tesla's Optimus humanoid robots, which Musk said could handle key tasks such as building habitats, installing power systems, extracting water, producing oxygen, and manufacturing rocket fuel before human crews land.



Major technical hurdles remain. SpaceX still needs to demonstrate reliable orbital refueling for its Starship rocket, increase launch frequency, and show the system can deliver the massive volumes of cargo required for off-world construction.



Experts also note that power generation, access to frozen water, robust life-support systems, and durable habitats will be essential before permanent settlements can be established.



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