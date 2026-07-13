

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Australian Securities and Investments Commission or ASIC announced Monday that German investment bank Deutsche Bank AG (DB, DBK.DE) has paid a penalty of A$2 million for failures in systemic trade reporting.



The Australian regulator said the bank misreported more than 260,000 over-the-counter or OTC derivative transactions, undermining the accuracy of data used to monitor Australia's financial markets.



An infringement notice was given to the bank after the Commission identified breaches of the ASIC Derivative Transaction Rules (Reporting) 2024 between October 21, 2024 and August 15, 2025.



ASIC added that Deutsche Bank failed to take all reasonable steps to accurately report the 'direction' fields data related to foreign exchange and commodities OTC transactions. These included 20,483 outstanding transactions and 244,091 terminated or matured transactions across 208 separate business days.



Under the ASIC Rules, the direction fields are important mandatory data elements, indicating whether the reporting entity is acting as the effective buyer or seller of a transaction at a specified price.



ASIC noted that it considers the failures in direction data reporting were systemic and reflected deficiencies in Deutsche Bank's internal reporting framework.



The Commission added that the bank has cooperated with its investigation, and paid the penalty. The bank is also implementing measures to prevent further reporting errors.



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