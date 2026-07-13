Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Mid-Year Operational and Corporate Summary

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the field of longevity research, provides a mid-year operational and corporate summary covering the six-month period to 30 June 2026.

No delays in the dog clinical trial: Positive preliminary interim results from the SLAB trial, followed by confirmation of sustained safety and efficacy at the three-month follow-up

Expansion of confidentiality agreements with additional Tier-1 animal health companies

Strategic technology collaboration with Acuitas Therapeutics ("Acuitas ") for fully funded, non-dilutive LNP delivery development

International patent publication extending SIRT6 protection into muscular disease indications

New Independent Non-Executive Chairman appointed, followed by two industry conference presentations

Dr. Eric Leire, Chief Executive Officer of Genflow Biosciences, commented: "All development programmes are progressing on schedule without delays. The first half of 2026 has moved our SIRT6 platform from preclinical promise to a body of clinical, regulatory and commercial evidence. We reported positive interim data from SLAB, then confirmed at the three-month follow-up that the effect is sustained rather than transient. We secured a fully funded delivery collaboration with one of the most established names in LNP technology and broadened our intellectual property position. We enter the second half of the year with non-dilutive funding in place, an expanding partner dialogue in animal health, and further data readouts due on schedule."

SIRT6 PLATFORM: CLINICAL PROGRESS

Genflow's core scientific programme, the SIRT6 centenarian gene therapy, has generated a consistent body of positive data during the period.

SLAB Trial (Sarcopenia and Longevity in Aged Beagles)

Positive preliminary interim results reported in February: all treatment groups showed superior survival against the control group during the dosing period, with no adverse events observed and a favourable safety and tolerability profile across all four cohorts (24 beagle dogs aged over 10 years, two naked DNA dose levels, a single-dose AAV8 cohort, and control).

In April, follow-up observations taken three months after initial dosing confirmed the improvements had been maintained, with no adverse events recorded, providing early evidence of durability rather than a short-lived effect.

Methylation clock (biological age) analysis and muscle biopsy histology remain in progress. The trial is expected to conclude at the end of July 2026, with a comprehensive update on all remaining endpoints to follow.

Dog Aging Study (GF-1004

This separate, blinded trial, assessing sarcopenia, healthspan and lifespan-associated biomarkers over a 180-day monitoring period, is ongoing. A six-month efficacy assessment is expected in July 2026 to evaluate durability and longer-term effect.

PARTNERSHIPS AND NON-DILUTIVE FUNDING

Acuitas Therapeutics Collaboration (April 2026)

Genflow entered a strategic technology collaboration with Acuitas Therapeutics, a Vancouver-based specialist in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery for mRNA therapeutics. Under the agreement, Genflow supplies its proprietary SIRT6 mRNA payload for Acuitas to formulate using its LNP platform, with the resulting formulations returned to Genflow for preclinical evaluation.

The collaboration is fully funded by Acuitas: there is no cash consideration payable by Genflow and the arrangement is entirely non-dilutive. The Company does not expect a material impact on near-term revenues but regards Acuitas' commitment of its own resources as third-party validation of the underlying science.

Animal Health Sector Engagement

Following the February SLAB interim results, Genflow expanded its confidentiality agreements with additional Tier-1 global animal health companies, broadening third-party evaluation of the canine SIRT6 data. These discussions remain exploratory, and the Company will update the market as appropriate.

Genflow has been invited to present SLAB study data at the Animal Longevity Summit in Toronto on 1-2 October 2026, alongside confirmed speakers including

speakers including American biologist and biogerontologist Dr Matt Kaeberlein best known for his research on evolutionarily conserved mechanisms of aging, Dr Vera Gorbunova, an endowed Professor of Biology at the University of Rochester and a co-director of the Rochester Aging Research Center and Dr Aubrey de Grey, an English biomedical gerontologist and the author of The Mitochondrial Free Radical Theory of Aging (1999) and co-author of Ending Aging (2007).

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

In April, Genflow's international PCT application, "Variants of Sirtuin 6 for the Treatment of Muscular Diseases" was published, extending patent coverage beyond longevity and metabolic applications into muscular disease indications including frailty syndrome and sarcopenia. This broadens the layered protection around the Company's SIRT6 platform and supports potential discussions with pharmaceutical and biotech partners across multiple jurisdictions.

PIPELINE: GLAUCOMA AND SARCOPENIA

The Company's glaucoma programme is prioritising delivery optimisation, with discussions ongoing with an LNP partner and selection underway of a contract research organisation for RNA-based formulation work through preclinical execution.

The broader sarcopenia programme continues to advance in line with our plans, supported by the ExoFastTrack initiative, which is intended to generate data supporting multiple programmes across the pipeline.

CORPORATE

Gad Berdugo joined the Board as Independent Non-Executive Chairman in January, bringing over 30 years of biotechnology leadership experience including prior roles as Chief Business Officer at Editas Medicine and Nutcracker Therapeutics. Tamara Joseph continues as a Director.

Mr Berdugo represented the Company at the BIO International Convention in San Diego in June, participating in a panel discussion on RNA therapeutics, and will present at the Animal Longevity Summit in October.

OUTLOOK

The Company expects a comprehensive update on remaining SLAB endpoints, including methylation clock and muscle histology data, following trial completion at the end of July. The GF-1004 six-month efficacy assessment is also due early H2 2026. Genflow's 2026 priorities remain pipeline discipline, capital efficiency and the pursuit of further non-dilutive collaboration agreements that provide external validation of the platform.

Genflow Biosciences Harbor Access Dr Eric Leire, CEO Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations +32-477-495-881 +1 475 477 9401

Jonathan@harbor-access.com

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies for age-related diseases, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow's proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating its SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC

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