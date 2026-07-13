

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported positive interim results from the registrational phase II AZUR-1 trial of Jemperli in patients with stage II/III mismatch repair deficient/microsatellite instability-high locally advanced rectal cancer. The single arm trial met its primary objective, showing a meaningful and sustained clinical complete response rate at 12 months.



Dostarlimab has received both Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the US FDA in this setting. GSK plans to share interim AZUR-1 data with global regulatory authorities to support review.



At last close, GSK plc shares were trading at 1,961.50 pence, up 0.10%.



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