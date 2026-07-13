Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilistion Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13

Sixt SE EUR500mil 3.75% 2031

Post Stabilisation Notice

July 13, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Sixt SE

EUR 500mil Fixed Rate Notes due

Issued pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

dated 19 May 2026.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Sixt SE Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000A46ZXXX Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 3.75% Notes due 15 January 2031 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Bayerische Landesbank Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ING Bank NV UniCredit Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.