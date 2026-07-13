Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilistion Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13
Sixt SE EUR500mil 3.75% 2031
Post Stabilisation Notice
July 13, 2026
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Sixt SE
EUR 500mil Fixed Rate Notes due
Issued pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
dated 19 May 2026.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Sixt SE
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
DE000A46ZXXX
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 500,000,000
Description:
3.75% Notes due 15 January 2031
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Bayerische Landesbank
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
ING Bank NV
UniCredit Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.