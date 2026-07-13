Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive Quebec sales, distribution and licensing agreement with Les Cultures Seaweed Gaspésie Inc. ("Seaweed Cannabis"), establishing the commercial infrastructure to support the commercialization of Glow's MOD and .decimal brands in Quebec. The partnership represents another important milestone in the Company's national expansion strategy and positions Glow to pursue commercial opportunities in one of Canada's largest cannabis markets.

This agreement, dated June 30, 2026, establishes an important commercial partnership in Quebec, providing Glow with local market representation and distribution support as the Company advances its national expansion strategy. Seaweed Cannabis is a Quebec-based craft licensed producer with local market experience and established infrastructure to support cannabis product commercialization in the province.

Quebec Represents a Meaningful Market Opportunity

Quebec is Canada's fourth-largest provincial cannabis market and represents one of the most strategically important markets in the country. According to the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC), Quebec's exclusive wholesale and retail distributor for the province, cannabis sales reached $809.5 million for the year ended March 28, 2026, up approximately 9% compared to previous fiscal year[1], across the SQDC's network of 110 government-run retail stores and e-commerce.

Quebec also has a distinct regulatory framework for cannabis products, including restrictions on certain edible formats such as sweets, confectionery, desserts and chocolate. These market characteristics align well with Glow's portfolio of precision-dosed ingestible formats, including capsules and extract drops, which are designed to offer consumers consistent dosing, convenience, and differentiated product formats.

"Establishing our commercial infrastructure in Quebec represents another important milestone in the execution of our national expansion strategy," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "Quebec is one of Canada's largest and most strategically important markets, yet also one of the most selective. Partnering with an experienced, respected local operator like Seaweed provides Glow with an important foundation to support commercialization through the SQDC and pursue a meaningful growth opportunity in this key market."

Advancing National Expansion

The Quebec partnership builds on Glow's recent expansion into Saskatchewan and Manitoba, its portfolio expansion in New Brunswick, and its entry into the Canadian medical cannabis channel. Together, these developments reflect the Company's continued focus on disciplined market expansion, capital-efficient growth, and strengthening its national distribution platform.

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About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future activities. Forward- looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of the Company's products; decreases in the prevailing prices for the Company's products; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

[1] SQDC Annual Report 2026

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Source: Glow Lifetech Corp.